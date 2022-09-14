Split between Double Bay glamour couple gets nasty as she deletes all photos of him

The Sydney eastern suburbs set was rocked over the weekend by Double Bay glamor couple Carmen Hamilton and Ben Mills.

And it looks like things are getting worse as the couple also recently erased all evidence of their relationship online.

The former Flames, who got engaged in February, have unfollowed and deleted all photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The shock split between Double Bay glamor Ben Mills (left) and Carmen Hamilton (right) appears to have turned vicious after they both wiped all evidence of their relationship from social media

While it has been claimed that Mills and Hamilton remain amicable, their decision to erase all traces of their relationship suggests something else.

On Sunday, Emerald city reported that friends of the former couple had quietly split up prior to their impending wedding.

‘There is no bitterness or hostility; the relationship just ran its course,” a friend claimed.

Mills and Hamilton (bottom left) can be seen here in a group photo taken in December. It was uploaded to Instagram by a trainer who works at the Mills’ Shelter wellness center

While reports of Mills and Hamilton’s breakup claimed the couple remained amicable, the couple’s decision to remove all traces of their relationship suggests otherwise.

Mills, co-founder of the trendy Double Bay wellness center Shelter, has apparently returned to his hometown of Perth while recovering from the split.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has taken a break from her usual schedule of attending beauty and fashion events.

Hamilton runs the successful fashion blog The Chronicles of Her and is also a regular contributor to Vogue Australia.

Mills, co-founder of the trendy Double Bay wellness center Shelter, has apparently returned to his hometown of Perth as he recovers from the split

Hamilton has taken a break from her usual schedule of attending beauty and fashion events

Hamilton runs the fashion blog The Chronicles of Her and is also a regular contributor to Vogue

The reported split of Mills and Hamilton comes weeks after businessman Jean-Marc Cariol and his skincare mogul Kirsten ended their 20-year marriage.

The pair, once considered Sydney’s “original It couple,” are reportedly divorced, with Jean-Marc staying in their marital home in Vaucluse while Kirsten living in a property in Paddington.

They share joint custody of their two children.

Last month it was revealed that businessman Jean-Marc Carriol and his skincare mogul Kirsten (pictured together) had ended their 20-year marriage.

The couple, once regarded as Sydney’s ‘original It couple’, live separately, with Jean-Marc staying in their matrimonial home in Vaucluse while Kirsten (seen) living in a property in Paddington

The news of their recent split apparently came as a shock to their circle of friends, with one telling Sunday confidential in August: “We all can’t believe their marriage has ended.”

The breakup of Mills and Hamilton also comes a year after a love triangle in society sent Sydney’s eastern suburbs into a daze.

Eyebrows rose in late 2021 when socialite Hollie Nasser announced she was dating investment banker Charlie Aitken, the husband of her best friend Ellie.

Eyebrows rose in late 2021 when socialite Hollie Nasser announced she was dating investment banker Charlie Aitken, the husband of her best friend Ellie. Complicating matters further was the fact that Mr. Aitken had business with Mrs. Nasser’s investor, Christopher. (Pictured L-R: Christopher, Hollie, Ellie and Charlie)

The relationship began shortly after Charlie and Ellie’s marriage broke up.

Complicating matters further was the fact that Mr. Aitken had business with Mrs. Nasser’s investor, Christopher.

Mrs. Nasser and Mr. Aitken were in a love bubble for several months.

The Nassers and Aitkens were two of Sydney’s power couples before a scandalous love triangle tore them apart. (Left: Ellie and Charlie, right: Hollie and Christopher)

They tried to take it easy, but intense public scrutiny of their relationship created a level of pressure they hadn’t expected—or didn’t know how to handle.

She reportedly confided in friends that she was struggling with all the attention the relationship brought her.

“She never wanted it,” said a friend. “She just wanted to be a mother again. Hollie just wants to get on with her life.’

Hollie confirmed in May that she had separated from Charlie, telling The Sunday Telegraph that the romance was over and she was focusing on her children.