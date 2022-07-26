Splendour in the Grass: Shani Grimmond is roasted over her painful-looking bodysuit

Australian influencer Shani Grimmond has been mocked for her extreme outfit choice at Splendor in the Grass last weekend.

Grimmond raised eyebrows on Monday when she shared photos on Instagram of herself posing at the Byron Bay festival in an extremely high-cut G-string bodysuit.

Paired with a set of low-waisted jeans, the $190 bodysuit from Australian label Atoir left the model’s tummy and hip bones almost completely exposed.

Influencer Shani Grimmond (left, with a friend) has been mocked for wearing an embarrassing-looking G-string bodysuit at Splendor in the Grass this weekend

“That bodysuit hurts my vagina just looking at it,” commented one follower.

“The bodysuit that lasts a lifetime,” joked another.

Other fans wondered if Grimmond felt comfortable in the wedgie-inducing ensemble, which featured a G-string in the front and back.

Paired with a set of low-waisted jeans, the $190 bodysuit from Australian label Atoir left the model’s tummy and hip bones almost completely exposed.

Grimmond’s outfit (shown here on a model) had a turtleneck, long sleeves and a sling-like bottom part

“Is your coochie okay?” one asked, while the other said, “I’m sorry, but is that comfortable?”

Grimmond failed to mention the bizarre outfit in her caption, simply writing, “Here for the servo suns. Time to recharge the social battery. That weekend was great…so much fun.’

Grimmond last made headlines in April when she was caught telling white lies about her recent vacation to Paris.

Comments mocked Grimmond for her bizarre outfit choice, with one writing: ‘That bodysuit hurts my vagina just looking at it’

The blonde had spent two weeks in Paris but postponed posting holiday snaps to Instagram until she returned home to Queensland – leading to some confusion when fans saw her wandering around Brisbane.

Despite returning to Australia, Grimmond shared photos with her 1.4 million followers of herself wandering the French capital, naming Paris as her location.

One of those messages showed that she was having breakfast at her hotel.

Grimmond last made headlines in April when she was caught telling white lies about her recent vacation to Paris

‘Just a few more days in Paris! I don’t want to leave yet, this place is really so magical,” she wrote in the caption.

A few days earlier, she shared a photo of herself dining at an upscale Parisian restaurant, along with the caption: “Dinner last night was [chef’s kiss emoji]. I still can’t believe how beautiful this city is.’

At the time of posting these photos, a user on the closed Facebook group Tea Time saw Grimmond shopping in Brisbane, according to Candidly the podcast.

The blonde had spent two weeks in Paris but postponed posting holiday snaps to Instagram until she returned home to Queensland – leading to some confusion when fans saw her in Brisbane

Because she’s delayed posting photos from the trip, it’s unclear exactly when Grimmond was in Paris, but she was likely abroad in early April.

Discussing her decision to postpone reporting on her travels until after she returned home, Outspoken presenter Kate Tauber speculated she may have security concerns.

She started documenting her Paris getaway on Instagram on April 18, so it can be assumed she was back in Australia by then.

Despite having returned to Australia, Grimmond shared photos with her 1.4 million followers of herself wandering the French city, naming Paris as her location.

Ms Tauber noted that Grimmond had previously been robbed on holiday after posting about her location in real time.

“I think it’s a really smart move, as Shani has spoken candidly about how she was robbed while on vacation after sharing her whereabouts online, and it was found that there was a direct correlation between Shani’s sharing of her vacation details.” and the break-in at her house. she explained.

In November 2015, a tearful Grimmond revealed on YouTube that a thief had broken into her home and stolen valuables while she was on holiday in New Zealand.

Because she delayed posting photos of the trip, it’s unclear exactly when Grimmond was in Paris. On April 18, she started documenting her Paris getaway on Instagram

She claimed the intruder stole her camera, makeup and a set of keys.

Ms Tauber compared Grimmond to Kim Kardashian, who was infamously robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 after sharing her location on social media.

‘I think people should praise’ [Grimmond] for protecting her safety,” she said.

“And I think more influencers should do the same, because it’s really dangerous when you consider how many people are sharing their lives online, and who is actually watching it.”