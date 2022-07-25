Splendour in the Grass revellers could be STUCK at the festival for another day due to mud, flooding

Splendor in the Grass visitors struggling with canceled concerts, ankle-deep mud and hours-long queues could be stuck for another day trying to free their jammed cars.

About 50,000 revelers flocked to the three-day festival near Byron Bay this weekend – but excitement soon turned to frustration with the savage weather creating unlivable conditions and long bus delays to leave the event.

The campers left behind on Monday, the campers, were the hardest hit by heavy rains that caused flooding and thick mud on the camping areas.

The horrific conditions have also left thousands of people wondering how to get their cars off the festival site, which turned into a mush just hours after Splendor started.

Splendor in the Grass at Byron Bay was canceled on Friday but continued in muddy conditions for the rest of the weekend (pictured)

Thousands of campers on Monday forced their way out of the flooded campsite with many cars jammed (pictured)

“I’d say 50 percent of the cars here need to be pushed… We’ve already talked to the girls on the road in the motorhome and they’re pretty stuck,” festival-goer Ewan Roxborgh told the ABC.

Mr Roxborgh arrived on Thursday with a friend from Melbourne and by early afternoon he was waiting in a line of traffic outside the campsites.

Twelve hours later, their group pitched their tent at the North Byron Parklands Day Car Park, which was converted into a makeshift campground after the right spot became inaccessible.

“People just got stuck and there was no way to get to the campground, and this was the best we could get,” he said.

On Thursday, the site was flooded, canceling day one on Friday, although Saturday and Sunday continued.

Some festival goers continued, determined to enjoy themselves despite the rain and mud (photo)

Another reveler, Tilly, took to TikTok to speak about the horrific conditions after she queued until dawn on Sunday morning.

“We waited for a bus for six hours last night. The sun had risen by the time we got home,” she said.

“There was no food in line, people were suffering. You couldn’t sit down because it was so muddy.

“Not to mention everyone’s boots were just soaked.”

Tilly said any attempt to be Covid safe at the event was also thrown out when people were left together with nothing to drink.

“The only water there was were these little cans that were returned, so everyone had to take the smallest sip and then pass it on,” she said.

“We know that there were people who had left Splendor for the last act and so were queuing for a bus from 10:30pm to about 6am because they wanted to miss the crowds at the end.

“And these were all pre-booked tickets, they knew exactly how many people had to catch those buses. Frankly, I’m not even sure we’re going back today because it’s not worth the wait.’

Ticket sales were increased from 35,000 to 50,000 this year, with the barrage of people quickly turning large swaths of the North Byron Parklands into a mud bath.

The 15,000 increase was approved by the state government, despite NSW’s northern coast being ravaged by severe flooding for much of 2022.

Another reveler, Eliza Hamdorf of Brisbane, said she’d been to four previous Splendor festivals but wouldn’t be going after this year.

“The lines for toilets were so long… A girl in front of me couldn’t stop vomiting. We cried for someone to bring us water, [but were] Ignored.. A man near me passed out, we called for a doctor… and no one was there,’ said Mrs. Hamdorf.

Social media was flooded with complaints accusing the organizers of being unprepared and forcing them to issue an official apology for the bus delays in particular.

In a statement on Sunday, organizers said everyone left the site at 3:30 a.m., while people were criticized even more after the blunt response.