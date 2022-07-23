Splendour in the Grass: Grace Tame pulls out of music festival over timetable clash

Grace Tame has pulled out of Splendor in the Grass after she was scheduled to appear.

Ms. Tame was due to appear with entrepreneur Jack River on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. for a fireside chat at the music event in North Byron Parklands, northern NSW.

Event organizers announced on Instagram that they had been informed by Ms Tame’s media team that she was unable to attend the event due to a schedule conflict.

“We have made this difficult decision to cancel due to conflicting schedules,” her team said.

The cancellation is the final blow to the music festival that had to cancel the first day of the event on Friday due to bad weather

Co-founder Jessica Ducrou told punters the event would continue for the rest of the weekend and asked them to wear rubber boots with the grounds submerged on Saturday.

“We understand that this disappoints some people and we are sincerely sorry. It’s not in Grace’s DNA to cancel, but self-care should come first.

“These are circumstances beyond our control.”

“We apologize for the lack of communication,” she said.

“We had to deal with the bleak conditions and wanted to make sure we could run the show.

‘Sometimes things don’t go the way you expect. Unfortunately we can’t control the weather.’

Event organizers have regularly updated Instagram, urging revelers to be patient and expect delays when traveling to the music event.

Festival-goers have expressed frustration online, saying they waited hours to get a free shuttle to the festival

Numerous gamblers have attempted to sell their tickets online after canceling the three-day festival due to the delays, cancellations and muddy conditions

“Expect delays, please cooperate with us when entering the festival,” a message read.

‘You will have to take extra travel time into account.’

Festival-goers have expressed frustration online, saying they waited hours to get a free shuttle to the festival with drivers charging hundreds of dollars.

Yes, it should be nice if you can get there, ask for a bus [sic] its 2 hours plus, uber is $300 and you don’t allow people to be dropped off… after yesterday was canceled,” one person wrote.

Another person added: ‘There are a few hundred of us already waiting in line for hours, the buses that were supposed to stop have passed by, people left with HOURS of time to see the artist they paid for and ubers are hundreds of dollars to get there.

“This is a complete disgrace, the communication was ridiculous, we don’t even know if we will have a bus stop today.

Ms Ducrou said staff had worked tirelessly to ensure the festival could go on until the last day on Sunday

“We’ve had muddy events before, it’s not new to us, but I think the amount of rain the northern rivers have been getting over the past six months has made it very difficult,” Ms Ducrou said.

“It’s unfair and we know there will be no refunds for today, even though we missed a significant number of artists we paid for. And still silence, no response to any format – rain, hail or shine!!!’

Numerous gamblers have attempted to sell their tickets online after canceling the three-day festival due to the delays, cancellations and muddy conditions.

Ms Ducrou announced that refunds would be given after the headliners were canceled on Friday, with festival-goers missing out on big names such as Gorillaz, The Avalanches and Kasey Musgraves.

“Everyone is working as hard as they can to make this an experience they deserve, but it’s a very challenging environment.”