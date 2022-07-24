Splendour in the Grass festivalgoers stranded waiting for buses

Splendor in the Grass revelers had to wait until 6am to get a bus to escape the muddy festival grounds in Hell.

The opening day of the music festival in Byron Bay was canceled on Friday after torrential rain turned the site into a swamp.

The rain eased on Saturday but worsened around 11 p.m. as thousands of those in attendance attempted to return to their accommodation for the night.

Frustrated attendees complained via social media that they had to wait up to six hours for a bus to pick them up.

“When you’re on the bus for four hours and still have so far to go,” a woman wrote on TikTok over a video of crowds waiting for transport in the freezing cold.

Splendor in the Grass revelers had to wait until 6am on Sunday morning to get a bus from the festival site.

Frustrated attendees took to social media to reveal they waited six hours this morning for a bus to pick them up

‘This is so grim, shame on the organisers! What do they expect people not to pick up and not park – total scammers,” wrote another.

“Splendor should be so ashamed of itself.”

According to those in attendance, the workers at the festival did not provide water or heat for the shivering crowd.

‘Don’t let them fool you, we had to beg for water. There was no communication from anyone as we stood there for hours. They said they would bring blankets but they never did,” one frustrated reveler wrote.

“There are people here without shoes, coats, food and the number of buses compared to people is ridiculous.”

The rain abated on Saturday but took a turn for the worse around 11pm as thousands of attendees attempted to return to their accommodation for the night

Other festival-goers denounced the organizers’ poor planning and complained that they were still waiting for a bus by the time the sun came up.

“Not to mention a PREBOOKED bus ticket…as if they knew how many people had to go home,” wrote one woman in the group.

Update: just got home. It’s 6 ‘o clock. The sun has risen.’

One woman said organizers are reconsidering their decision to move from a capacity of 40,000 to 50,000 because there were not enough resources for so many attendees.

“I understand there are so many factors that go into things going wrong, but before that, the wait time for homecoming was never that long, at most two hours,” she wrote.

Other ticket holders said they would boycott the festival on Sunday to avoid having to wait in a six-hour line to get back home.

Festival co-founder Jessica Ducrou insisted the music festival was safe to attend and staff on site were making repairs to ensure the event could go on until the last day on Sunday.

Day two of Splendor in the Grass continues after the first day was canceled due to extreme weather in Byron Bay

Festival co-founder Jessica Ducrou told gamblers to “bring your wellington boots” as the site was still submerged in thick mud and flooding on Saturday.

Ms Durou stressed that the music festival was safe to attend and that staff were on site making repairs to ensure the event could go on until the last day on Sunday

“We’ve had muddy events before, it’s not new to us, but I think the amount of rain the Northern Rivers have been getting over the past six months has made it very difficult,” she said. ABC.

“Everyone is working as hard as they can to make this an experience they deserve, but it’s a very challenging environment.”

Organizers were forced to cancel performances on the main stage on the first day of the festival on Friday amid flooded campsites and delays in accessing the site.

Thousands of festival-goers were forced to spend the night at the flooded campsites with increasing calls to cancel the music event.

Kadence Mathers was among the revelers who described the situation as “creepy” and said a steady stream of rain overnight had increased her misery.

Organizers were forced to cancel performances on the main stage on Friday’s first day of the festival amid flooded campsites and delays in accessing the site

Thousands of festival-goers had to spend the night in the flooded campsites with mounting calls to cancel the music event

Kadence Mathers was among the revelers who described the situation as “creepy” and said a steady stream of rain overnight had increased her misery

“I’m in… my entire foot is in the water now,” she told the Today Show Saturday morning.

Ms Mathers filmed the flooded campsites with cars stuck in thick mud.

She entered her tent and revealed that it had become a “waterbed” with floodwaters getting trapped between the ground and the floor of the tent.

“I used socks and stuff to mop up the incoming water,” she said.

Ms Mathers confessed that she just wanted to leave the campground but had nowhere to go until her car was freed from the thick mud.

“I mean, it would be good if the festival goes on, but it’s not fun there,” she said.

“It’s all flooded and muddy. You can’t walk without slipping. It is not fun.’

Festival-goers were determined not to let the rain and muddy conditions ruin their fun on Friday

Festival-goers complained on Friday that they wanted to leave the music festival because of the appalling conditions (photo, gamblers wearing raincoats on Friday)

A serious warning has been issued for damaging surf off the coasts of Byron, Coffs Coast, Macquarie and Hunter (pictured, muddy grounds at Friday’s music festival)

Festival-goers complained on Friday that they wanted to leave the music festival because of the appalling conditions. One of them uploaded a video on TikTok showing cars stuck in the mud, accompanied by the soundtrack ‘I wanna go home’.

“Splendor in the Swamp 2022,” read the caption.

“Glory in the mud,” “Glory in the swamp” and “Glory in the silt” are some of the names thrown around to describe the chaos.

One reveler claimed on TikTok that staff were confused, had no idea what was happening or where to send festival-goers to set up camp.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said in the video.

“We were in the car for six and a half hours and they… [staff] finally made a makeshift campsite in the day parking lot.’

Another video showed partygoers trudging through ankle-high water in rubber boots as they tried to get from one side of the festival to the other.