Splendour in the Grass day two to go ahead after first day was cancelled

Day two of Splendor in the Grass continues after the first day was canceled due to extreme weather.

Festival co-founder Jessica Ducrou told gamblers to “bring your rubber boots” as the Byron Bay site was still submerged in thick mud and flooding on Saturday.

She insisted that the music festival was safe to attend and that on-site staff made repairs to ensure the event could go on until the last day on Sunday.

“We’ve had muddy events before, it’s not new to us, but I think the amount of rain the Northern Rivers have been getting over the past six months has made it very difficult,” she said. ABC.

“Everyone is working as hard as they can to make this an experience they deserve, but it’s a very challenging environment.”

It comes after organizers were forced to cancel performances on the main stage on the first day of the festival on Friday amid flooded campsites and delays in accessing the site.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast more rain in the Northern Rivers area on Saturday morning, and showers are expected to ease as the day progresses.

A serious warning of damaging surf has been issued off the coasts of Byron, Coffs Coast, Macquarie and Hunter.

There is also a storm warning off the coast of Byron with waves over five meters possible on the north coast of NSW.

Thousands of festival-goers were forced to spend the night at the flooded campsites with increasing calls to cancel the music event.

Kadence Mathers was among the revelers who described the situation as “creepy” and said a steady stream of rain overnight had increased her misery.

“I’m in… my entire foot is in the water now,” she told the Today Show Saturday morning.

Ms Mathers filmed the flooded campsites with cars stuck in thick mud.

She entered her tent and revealed that it had become a “waterbed” with floodwaters getting trapped between the ground and the floor of the tent.

“I used socks and stuff to mop up the incoming water,” she said.

Ms Mathers confessed that she just wanted to leave the campground but had nowhere to go until her car was freed from the thick mud.

“I mean, it would be good if the festival goes on, but it’s not fun there,” she said.

“It’s all flooded and muddy. You can’t walk without slipping. It is not fun.’

Festival-goers were determined not to let the rain and muddy conditions ruin their fun on Friday

A serious warning has been issued for damaging surf off the coasts of Byron, Coffs Coast, Macquarie and Hunter (pictured, muddy grounds at Friday’s music festival)

Festival-goers complained on Friday that they wanted to leave the music festival because of the appalling conditions. One of them uploaded a video on TikTok showing cars stuck in the mud, accompanied by the soundtrack ‘I wanna go home’.

“Splendor in the Swamp 2022,” read the caption.

“Glory in the mud,” “Glory in the swamp” and “Glory in the silt” are some of the names thrown around to describe the chaos.

One reveler claimed on TikTok that staff were confused, had no idea what was happening or where to send festival-goers to set up camp.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said in the video.

“We were in the car for six and a half hours and they… [staff] finally made a makeshift campsite in the day parking lot.’

Another video showed partygoers trudging through ankle-high water in rubber boots as they tried to get from one side of the festival to the other.