Splendour In The Grass day one is CANCELLED

Splendor in the Grass day one has been canceled due to extreme weather conditions

Revelers have said they want to go home on the first day of the festival after torrential rain has turned it into a mud puddle.

Hundreds of festival-goers were trapped on the campsites in North Byron Parklands, in northern NSW, on Friday.

A reveler uploaded a video to TikTok showing cars stuck in the mud and water slowly rising around their tents, accompanied by the “I wanna go home” soundtrack.

“Splendor in the Swamp 2022,” read the caption.

The famed music festival has turned into chaos with revelers being turned away in their cars from the front gates, tents collapsing in the heavy rain and festival-goers demanding refunds on their $400 tickets.

The event organizers were shelled by those in attendance with calls to cancel the event.

“Glory in the mud,” “Glory in the swamp” and “Glory in the silt” are some of the names thrown around to describe the chaos.

One reveler claimed on TikTok that staff were confused, had no idea what was happening or where to send festival-goers to set up camp.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said in the video.

“We were in the car for six and a half hours and they… [staff] finally made a makeshift campsite in the day parking lot.’

Another video showed revelers trudging through ankle-high water in rubber boots as they tried to get from one side of the festival to the other.

Event organizers have provided regular updates on the Splendor in the Grass Facebook page.

“Due to ongoing weather conditions, we are no longer able to accept RVs or vehicles, including day parking at North Byron Parklands (NBP),” a message read.

“We thank you for your patience here and a big round of applause for our employees working around Mother Nature to get you in here safely.”

Some social media users were unsympathetic to the revelers, rejecting their decision to travel to the festival, despite forecasts of heavy rain.

‘1st world problems, oooo the campground we knew was soaked and flooded is soaked and flooded. Find a room or go home,” wrote one unsympathetic person.

While many have pulled brave faces and are still trying to enjoy the festival, others have wondered why it could go on at all

A reveler’s tent is seen completely soaked from the torrential rain

Another added: ‘How can they be furious… haven’t they looked at the weather? It wasn’t surprising.’

Revelers complained about waiting 15 hours in cars at the entrance before being turned away and told to set up camp at Byron Events Farm – 15 km away.

They have been informed that free shuttles will take them to the festival, but have had to wait hours for a seat.

Volunteers, who offer to work for a free ticket, worked through Thursday night only for many to be framed within hours to begin their next shift.

A festival-goer, Steph, told Daily Mail Australia that she and her friends had driven from the Gold Coast to the Gold Coast on Thursday to be seated in line for nine hours on their way to Splendor.

After waiting three and a half hours, her car reached the front gate, but there was still no sign of getting in.

Due to the wet weather, participants were unable to enter the campsites to set up their tents

Pictured is the huge line of cars trying to reach the festival

“We asked another staff member what to do and she said ‘I don’t know’ and that she would finish hours ago, but nobody told her anything,” Steph said.

“She was so cold and wet, she had a hot water bottle in her hand and the volunteers and staff were not offered any food. We offered one of the volunteers Pringles and honestly he was so happy.’

The group arrived in line at 3:30 p.m., but at 1:30 a.m. they still had no updates from the organizers about whether to go in and set up their tents.

They eventually decided to drive back to the Gold Coast.

“People only hear about how bad it is through the Splendor in the Grass 2022 page set up by people attending the festival,” Steph said.

“No official communication other than the latest story from (the event) on Instagram and Facebook stating that there are delays and the show will continue in ‘rain, hail or shine”.

As he wandered to the front of the line, which was just a mile away, Steph said many had already chosen to spend the night in their cars.