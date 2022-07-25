Splendour in the Grass 2022: Brit artist Yungblud ‘organised a better gig in THREE hours’

Revelers praised British punk singer Yungblud for hosting a side show in the wake of his Splendor in the Grass performance – saying he did better in three hours than the festival organizers had done in three years.

The much-loved Byron Bay festival plunged into chaos on Thursday night with thousands of guests attempting to enter the campsites – some waiting as long as 18 hours to get to the front of the line.

With torrential rains plaguing the area, organizers have made the decision to close the site to even more campers, rather than move them to another area.

Friday’s opening day was subsequently cancelled, much to the disappointment of the masses who splashed $600 on a ticket and braved the treacherous conditions.

Yungblud was one of dozens of artists who saw canned performances, but the rocker instead decided the show had to go on and began looking for an alternative venue to play.

In less than three hours, the Doncaster-born singer had found a spot, set up posters, promoted the gig and secured the equipment needed to put on a show.

‘Yungblud put on a better show in three f*cking hours than all of you in three years and made it sound and work better (oh yeah, he and the venue also got people out safely as you should big shock )’, one participant wrote to the organizers of Splendor.

Revelers praised British punk singer Yungblud for hosting a side show in the wake of his Splendor in the Grass performance that was canceled

In less than three hours after his Splendor gig was cancelled, the Doncaster-born singer had found a spot, set up posters, promoted the gig and secured the equipment needed to stage a show.

The British artist documented the schedule through a video on his social media accounts, showing his team working behind the scenes to secure a venue.

“I was supposed to play at a festival in Australia but it got cancelled, so I decided to give a gig at the last minute,” he said.

His management then began calling pubs and clubs in the area, before Kingscliff Beach Hotel said they would be willing to accommodate guests.

They quickly made fun of a few posters, calling the show “Stuck in the mud,” and even found a support band.

The British artist documented the schedule through a video on his social media accounts, showing his team working behind the scenes to secure a venue.

They quickly made fun of a few posters, calling the show “Stuck in the mud,” and even found a support band

Yungblud and his team went to see the pub barely an hour after it was announced, as hundreds of people were already queuing in the street.

“There was looting, the police had to be called because we were overloaded,” he said.

“I had a drink to calm my nerves, walked to the podium and the energy was mental. It was crazy.’

The venue’s courtyard was filled with screaming locals – many who admitted they didn’t know who Yungblud was, but were just happy to look a little like the festival they were looking forward to.

Some people were locked out of the Kingscliff Hotel because it was full, before Yungblud instructed those in attendance to chant security to open the doors.

“Don’t, let them in,” they shouted.

The British rocker was ecstatic after the show and ran out of the room shouting ‘That’s my f*cking sh*t’.

Yungblud and his team went to check out the pub barely an hour after it was announced, and hundreds of people were already queuing in the street

Some people were locked out of the Kingscliff Hotel because it was full, before Yungblud instructed those in attendance to chant security to open the doors

Fans applauded the punk artist’s efforts, saying he helped heal the disappointment of Splendor’s canceled opening night.

“Because I literally saved my weekend there, half the people there had no idea who he was and he still made a better performance with a better sound than a festival that had THREE YEARS OF PREPARATION,” said one person.

“Keep in mind he’s not even from here and most of his crew are from the UK. I also spoke to the owner of the venue and it was like Christmas for her. I’m glad she got the money for her business instead of you incompetent bastards,” one girl commented on Splendor’s Facebook.

Another said: “Most of the city heard he was coming for a show at the last minute and they flocked there.”

Splendor in the Grass revelers had to wait until 6am on Sunday morning to get a bus from the festival site.

Frustrated attendees complained via social media that they had to wait up to six hours for a bus to pick them up

The rain eased on Saturday but worsened around 11 p.m. as thousands of those in attendance attempted to return to their accommodation for the night.

Frustrated attendees complained via social media that they had to wait up to six hours for a bus to pick them up.

In a statement on Sunday, organizers said everyone was off the site by 3:30 a.m., with people facing further criticism following the response.

“We hear you and we understand your frustration with our bus services last night,” Splendor posted on social media.

“Our event site closes at 2am and 90% of our bus customers were offsite by 3:30am, just like in 2019.

“Unfortunately, some of our Tweed routes experienced lengthy delays due to a shortage of bus drivers.”

Those in attendance said they had no responsibility for an alleged lack of logistical planning after thousands were forced to relocate to offsite campgrounds.

In a statement on Sunday, organizers said everyone left the site at 3:30 a.m., while people were criticized even more after the blunt response.

Revelers said they had to wait until 6am for a bus to leave Splendor

“There is a limit to the number of excuses you can keep using. Accept responsibility for not running the festival properly and apologize,” a woman replied.

“Although the music was incredible, your festival sucks. It was so badly organized it seems like you don’t really care. Taking care of the event means adequately funding the event. You have to have resources so that you have contingencies to fall back on,” commented another.

“I knew this was going to be a problem on Friday when you had TWO buses to transport thousands of people to and from the venue,” one man added.

Some even suggested the lack of planning was “dangerous” and that she heard “desperate cries for medics” after people stamped desperately for buses.

“I was so afraid of being crushed in the bus crowd last night, as people’s desperation escalated as morning approached. No crowd control and no staff in sight! Thank God there were no casualties,” she wrote.

People took to social media after some waited as much as six hours to get transport back to their accommodation.

“When you’re on the bus for four hours and still have so far to go,” a woman wrote on TikTok over a video of crowds waiting for transport in the freezing cold.

Frustrated attendees took to social media to reveal they waited six hours this morning for a bus to pick them up

Day three of the festival saw sunny skies after Splendor organizers had to cancel opening night

‘This is so grim, shame on the organisers! What do they expect people not to be picked up and not parked in,” wrote another.

“Splendor should be so ashamed of itself.”

According to those in attendance, workers at the festival did not provide water or heat for the shivering crowd.

‘Don’t let them fool you, we had to beg for water. There was no communication from anyone as we stood there for hours. They said they would bring blankets but they never did,” one frustrated reveler wrote.

“There are people here without shoes, coats, food and the number of buses compared to people is ridiculous.”