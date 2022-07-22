Splendour arrivals on Gold Coast forced to have their bags checked by police dogs

Passengers arriving for the Splendor in the Grass festival were ambushed by police after arriving at the airport and ordered to drop their bags so they could be checked by dogs.

A shocking photo showed confused festival-goers standing against a wall at Gold Coast Airport on Friday with their luggage on the floor in front of them.

Each individual then had their bags checked by the police before being allowed to continue on their way.

The Australian Federal Police claimed the security check was ‘normal operational activity’.

Passengers arriving at Gold Coast Airport on Friday were met by police who forced them to place their luggage in front of them for the dogs to check on (pictured)

An AFP spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia: “The AFP can confirm that it is carrying out normal operational activities at Gold Coast Airport today, including the use of firearms and explosives detection dogs as part of the standard security presence provided by the AFP at airports in Australia. ‘

It comes on the first day of the festival, held in the North Byron Parklands, due to inclement weather.

This incident at the airport sparked mixed reactions.

“If they did this on a normal flight, the older people would go crazy and rightly so. No one should be treated like a criminal if they are a paying customer,” said one man.

“There’s a difference between supply chains searching bags, compared to holding everyone else. That is a presumption of guilt. It’s wrong in so many ways,” commented another.

However, another said: ‘Sniffer dogs have been a part of airports in Australia for a long time and if stopping one trafficker on their way to Splendor is the result, then that’s good.’

A fourth person said, “What’s the problem, if you don’t have drugs with you…the dog walks past you…simple.”

The first day of Splendor in the Grass was heavily impacted by the wild weather that hit the Sunshine State on Friday (pictured)

The first day of the three-day festival was hit hard by the wild weather, forcing event organizers to issue a statement to all attendees on Facebook.

“There is currently a significant weather system off the east coast and it could reach land today with more rain,” organizers said.

“In the interest of customer safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to exercise caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheater, Mix Up, GW McLennan and Park(lands) Stages.

Organizers of Splendor in the Grass had to issue a statement on Facebook (photo) to all attendees due to the wild weather

The police were out to make sure no drugs were brought into the festival

“All of our destination spaces (Global Village, Tipi Forest, Forum, Comedy and Science tents etc) remain open today to customers already on site, as well as those at our satellite site at Byron Events Farm. Relax and enjoy what’s open.

Day visitors are requested not to come to the festival today while we are working on repairs.

Over the next week, Moshtix will be contacting affected ticket holders directly, using the email address they used to purchase their ticket, for more information on refunds.

“We ask for patience as we go through the refund process.

Rest assured that our events team is working very hard to provide the best possible experience under the current circumstances.

“We look forward to Saturday and Sunday programming as planned.”

Many people tried to make the best of the terrible conditions