Splatoon 3 focuses on online play, fashion and hair

Despite feeling uncannily played up like previous episodes, Splatoon 3 is packed with clever changes and updates that will likely lead to people – or at least me – keeping the game in rotation for much longer than before. I got to play for over an hour of the game’s various modes prior to its September 9 launch, including just a few levels of the main story, a few rounds of Salmon Run (the game’s surprisingly difficult but rewarding horde mode), and Turf War (Splatoon’s engage in a four-on-four deathmatch).

You will notice a welcome change in quality of life as soon as you start it up. Instead of being forced to get an introductory presentation of the latest announcements for in-game activities every time you restart the game splatoon games, you can just click the left stick to listen to the transmission while doing other activities.

Multiplayer is where most of the game’s biggest changes are easy to spot, although they may not seem as significant if you’ve played other modern multiplayer shooters. For example, the Salmon Run mode, which supports four online players to survive as long as possible against waves of enemies and bosses, can now be started at any time. In Splatoon 2, the mode was only available at certain times. You’d be forgiven if you’ve never tried it before, as it’s inconvenient to plan your life when a feature is available. There seems to be a lot of extra variety here in terms of enemy types and new random events to keep things exciting.

Right before you start a game of Salmon Run or Turf War, you end up in a shooting range – one of the Splatoon 3features I am most excited about. As the game works out the connectivity and everyone prepares their weapon and equipment gear, you can test weapons in the firing range. It reminds me of the way Fortnite dumps all players into a free lobby before being sent to the island in the Battle Bus. On paper it’s a small change, but it keeps my brain and fingers busy while the game loads.

When I loaded up my first Turf War match, I was struck by all the familiar trappings of modern multiplayer shooters. Splatoon 3 has “Splashtags”, small cards that let you customize the background, title and badge with in-game unlocks to brag. There are also unlockable emotes to equip that can add more personality to your character. Fashion has always been a big part of splatoonand Nintendo says it will roll out free seasonal catalogs full of new clothing, accessories and more.

The moment-to-moment action in Turf War felt just as frantic as before, and I was able to apply the game’s new moves with relative ease. There’s the “Squid Roll” where you can reverse for a dime in squid mode (jump while reversing the direction of the left analog stick), giving you a brief moment of invincibility. I also liked the “Squid Surge”, which allows you to jump while standing on a wall in squid mode to surprise an opponent.

The game also handles custom spawn points a little differently from the predecessor. Each time your character respawns, you can locate the location within the spawn point where you want to start over (using motion controls or the analog stick). Or you can jump to a teammate’s location on the map. Two other notable improvements here are that you can jump into Turf War with friends and stay on the same team without being split up, and the game can record replays of matches so you can zoom in on the action to make clips or use strategy. study.

I also got to see a few Splatoon 3’s story levels, which are cleverly designed to introduce you to new weapons. They’re short and sweet, as always, and you’re helped this time with a little fish sidekick named Smallfry on your back. You can throw Smallfry to destroy enemies’ health and then beckon him back at the touch of a button. It reminded me of god of war‘s ax recall, but is cuter and a little less badass.

My time with the story was limited and a lot of on-rails to avoid plot details, but I’m intrigued by the game’s worlds you see between the levels, which for some reason were rampant with her capped Octarian enemies. The hair is contagious – and deadly. Your character dies hilariously when you touch it.

Play for another hour Splatoon 3 was a bit of a tease as there was a lot I didn’t get to see. Nintendo skipped me over to different single-player zones and I couldn’t roam freely in Splatsville, the overworld where you can buy cosmetics, interact with characters and seemingly much more. However, from what I’ve seen of the game it looks like Splatoon 3 is perhaps the most complete version of splatoon yet.