Spiral dislocation gives 3D topological photonics a robust edge

First 3D topological insulator for light: A screw-type dislocation enables topologically protected transport of light in three dimensions. Credit: University of Rostock



Crystals have captivated man for thousands of years with their visual beauty and elegant symmetrical shapes, and more recently with their numerous technological applications. Fundamentally, these materials are based on a very regular arrangement of their smallest constituent elements, and the physical properties of crystalline materials are highly dependent on the purity of their underlying lattice.

However, imperfections are not necessarily harmful. A sprinkling of atoms from adjacent groups in the periodic table can turn otherwise inert sheets of crystalline silicon into powerful electronic processors that routinely perform billions of operations per second, as well as highly efficient solar cells that can harvest sunlight to power them.

It turns out that the concept of discrete systems is not limited to solids, as the same underlying mathematical framework also describes the evolution of light in lattices of so-called waveguides.

These “threads for light” fascinate Prof. Alexander Szameit of the University of Rostock for a long time. “Every child knows that light travels in straight lines. At best, it can be reflected by a mirror or deflected at a certain angle as it enters a block of glass or passes through a lens,” outlines the head of the solid-state optics group the everyday experience with optics.

“It never ceases to amaze me that light can be pinned to and tunneled between specific orbits like electrons in a crystal,” he continues, describing the basics of his group’s research. In this vein, waveguide arrays can reflect many facets of solid state physics, even giving rise to entirely new effects and new functional structures.

For their latest breakthrough, Rostock physicists teamed up with colleagues from Technion Haifa (Israel) and Zhejiang University (China) to construct a hitherto elusive artificial optical material: a three-dimensional topological insulator (TI) for light.

“Topological insulators are a new phase of matter and have only been known for a few decades,” said author Dr. Luke Maczewsky. “Their photonic counterparts can direct light around defects and sharp corners, protecting it from scattering.”

Yet light moves at incredible speeds, and conventional photonic platforms typically have to sacrifice at least one of the three spatial dimensions to control the behavior of light in the others. Consequently, previous experiments with photonic TIs were limited to one-dimensional and planar setups.

The elegant solution the team of researchers devised to overcome these limitations combines the concept of synthetic dimensions with a specific type of defect – a so-called ‘screw dislocation’. This judiciously placed defect continuously connects the individual faces of the grille by rotating them around a central axis, similar to a corkscrew. Co-author and Ph.D. student Julius Beck explains that “like transforming a loose stack of rings into a seamlessly connected spiral, this deliberate defect allowed us to create the first 3D topological insulator for light.”

The research was published in Nature.

More information:

Mordechai Segev, Photonic topological insulator caused by a dislocation in three dimensions, Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05129-7

