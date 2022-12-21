Spinners set to dominate as India hunt for 2-0

Big picture India will look for another all-round performance in Dhaka to give them a 2-0 win in the series and boost their chances of reaching the final of the World Test Championship. They crushed the home side in Chattogram and outperformed them in crucial moments with one or the other stepping forward to keep them up front.

Cheteshwar Pujara played two good shots while Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin also did their job with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav had a good all-round performance with Mohammed Siraj critical in the first innings and Axar Patel taking the key wickets in the second. The Chattogram ground calmed down after a difficult first day and became an excellent field to hit on, testing the stamina and tenacity of the bowlers. However, Shere Bangla National Stadium is known for its raging gymnasts and may demand different skills, especially from the batters.

India’s bowling comes in handy here. Siraj might get some lateral movement, but most of the workload could fall on Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Axar. Where they had to bowl for a long time in Chattogram, they can expect a little more help here.

Bangladesh faces a tough task. Many believe their biggest challenge is motivating themselves to be more consistent, but there were definitely times in Chattogram when they fell short in India’s technical and tactical departments as well. People like Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim should lead them out of this rut. Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto should also follow up their good work from Chattogram, with India likely coming up with new plans for the former, which made a century after its debut.

Bangladesh’s major drawback is that Shakib Al Hasan is unlikely to bowl due to his shoulder and ribcage injuries. It could force Bangladesh to either play with four bowlers or drop a batsman, or perhaps leave Nurul Hasan out to make way for an extra bowler, with Litton or Mushfiqur taking over the goalkeeping gloves. They prefer to play with seven full hitters so that may not happen but either way expect a fast moving game in Dhaka with wickets falling in clusters.

Form guide bangladesh LLLLD (last five tests, most recent first)

India WLWWL

In the spotlight He doesn’t play often, but on a Chattogram pitch that offered slow turns, Kuldeep Yadav was a handful in his first Test after nearly two years. He ran through Bangladesh’s middle order, taking 5 for 40 in the first innings, and played a vital supporting role in the second with three wickets remaining. Kuldeep is expected to come into play even more in Dhaka, where the ball also tends to stay low, especially with his ability to subtly change direction. The other advantage of Kuldeep is the total lack of practice Bangladesh’s batters get against left arm wrist spin, even in the nets.

Zakir Hassan made a fairytale entrance at the highest level with a debut Test century in Chattogram. Last month he was not originally selected in the Bangladesh A-squad, but a few strokes of luck and a back-to-the-wall 173 in Cox’s Bazar put him on the radar of the selectors. Chattogram’s fourth innings century has sealed its spot for the Dhaka Test, and a bit of consistency will cement a place in the long run.

Team news Shakib Al Hasan playing only as a batter almost ensures that Bangladesh will play with four specialist bowlers. Taskin Ahmed is likely to replace Ebadot Hossain, who is out with a back injury.

bangladesh (probably): 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Yasir Ali, 4 Litton Das, 5 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 6 Mushfiqur Rahim, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed 11

India’s playing XI of Chattogram – six batters and the two all-rounders among the three spinners – is also perfectly suited to Dhaka. With Rohit Sharma once again excluded, India will not have to make the hard choice of leaving out Shubman Gill or KL Rahul.

India (probably): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 KL Rahul (capt), 3 Cheteshwar Pujara 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Shreyas Iyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj