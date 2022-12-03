Spinal tap test offers new hope to patients with early dementia

[noscript_1]

An epidural test to detect Alzheimer’s disease at an early stage could soon be introduced by the NHS, so that radical new treatment can be started in time.

Nearly a million Britons suffer from dementia – with Alzheimer’s being the most common form – which damages the brain and causes memory loss, confusion and behavioral changes.

Spinal puncture, currently undergoing a pilot study, uses a long needle to remove fluid from the spinal cord and has been proven to correctly identify 90 percent of dementia cases. brain scans.

While the procedure, also known as a lumbar puncture, can be painful, experts say the results could be worth it, as it allows doctors to offer dementia drugs in the earliest stages of the disease, when they are most effective.

Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is also essential for a groundbreaking new drug, lecanemab, which has been found to slow the progression of the disease by almost a third and may be available on the NHS next year.

Alzheimer’s disease is believed to be caused by a buildup of amyloid, a toxic protein in the brain. Lecanemab, given by injection every two weeks, has been proven to bind to and destroy amyloid, slowing the progression of the disease. But currently only one in 20 Alzheimer’s patients could benefit from the drug, because many are diagnosed too late to be effective.

While most Alzheimer’s diagnoses in the UK are picked up using memory tests, many countries already use the epidural. This looks for accumulations of amyloid in the spinal fluid and for another protein, tau, which is suspected to be linked to Alzheimer’s disease. But many patients are against undergoing the test because of side effects such as headaches, swelling, and prolonged back pain.

‘This test is cheap, effective and used all over the world, so it’s odd that it’s not being used by the NHS,’ says Professor Dag Aarsland, head of age-related psychiatry at King’s College London. Catching the disease early is always crucial, but that will certainly be the case with this new drug.

“The sooner you detect Alzheimer’s disease, the more brains can be saved.”

Researchers at King’s College London are now conducting a pilot study that will analyze how feasible rolling out the lumbar puncture test – created by the medical company Roche – would be on the NHS.

‘We want to know whether patients like undergoing it and whether doctors are comfortable using it,’ says Prof. Aarsland. ‘If lecanemab is approved, it will definitely be used more in the NHS.’