Spinach Australia: Famers plea after contaminated batches spark recall

Food Standards Australia says bad batches have been recalled and spinach is now safe

Contamination tracked to a Riviera Fresh field of the crop in eastern Victoria

Aussies have been urged to keep spinach on their Christmas shopping lists after a successful recall of 13 contaminated produce that caused ‘scary’ hallucinations.

More than 190 people in nearly every state and territory of Australia fell ill in the past week, experiencing a range of symptoms including dry mouth, blurred vision, delirium and hallucinations.

Several people were hospitalized – including a child from Queensland – but most people recovered quickly.

Authorities quickly tracked the source of the contamination on a single field of spinach grown by Riviera Fresh in eastern Victoria and issued a recall.

“The products may be contaminated with unsafe plant material that can cause disease,” Food Standards Australia New Zealand said in a statement.

“Anyone who believes they have consumed the product and is concerned is advised to seek medical advice.”

The products were previously on the shelves at Aldi, Costco, Coles and Woolworths.

This week, Dr Sandra Cuthbert, CEO of Food Standards Australia, New Zealand, said ‘all affected products’ had been identified and recalled.

“I wish those who have become unwell a speedy recovery,” she said.

“Consumers can continue to rely on Australia’s safe and nutritious food supply.”

While the investigation is ongoing, it is likely that the spinach has become contaminated by a poisonous weed, such as a nightshade, jimson weed or mandrake root, growing after recent flooding.

The food watchdog confirmed that laboratory analysis of samples of the weed was ongoing and recalls had been completed in Victoria, NSW, the ACT, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Dr. Darren Roberts, medical director of the NSW Poisons Information Center, said symptom intensity was related to how much a person had consumed.

Coles joined Woolworths, CostCo, Aldi and Riviera Farms in recalling potentially contaminated spinach products

“The main symptoms that people get in the first place is dry mouth and sometimes blurry vision,” he told ABC Radio National.

“But with higher amounts, and this can get worse, they can get delirium or confusion.”

“They can have hallucinations where they see things, hear things, scary things.”

Victoria’s acting deputy chief health officer for the environment, Dr Danny Csutoros, said people poisoned by the contamination had shown “unusual symptoms”.

The department reported that symptoms suggested people were suffering from anticholinergic syndrome — a type of poisoning that inhibits production of a brain chemical related to memory, thinking and the visual system.

Symptoms associated with the syndrome include restlessness, visual and tactile hallucinations, slurred speech, and confusion.

A Riviera Farms spokesperson said the company was “saddened” by the contamination, but was working proactively to resolve the issue.

AUSVEG, Australia’s top vegetable growers’ association, said in a statement that consumers can be confident that all supermarket spinach and leafy green products are unaffected.

“Be sure to throw out any products subject to the recall, but don’t remove leafy greens from the menu this Christmas,” the group said.