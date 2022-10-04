Spin flips show how galaxies grow from the cosmic web

Examples of SAMI galaxies with central bulge and surrounding disk. Credit: Hyper Supreme-Cam Subaru and Pan-STARSS



The alignment between the spins of galaxies and the large-scale structure of the universe reveals the processes by which various components of galaxies are formed.

The large-scale structure of the universe is traced through the distribution of galaxies. This “cosmic web” consists of gigantic thread-like structures that connect huge clusters of galaxies.

A new study published in Monthly Notices from the Royal Astronomical Society found that galaxies with larger bulges tend to rotate perpendicular to the filaments in which they are embedded, while galaxies with smaller bulges tend to rotate parallel to these filaments.

“It all has to do with the mass of the bulge,” says astrophysicist Dr. Stefania Barsanti of the Australian National University, lead author of the paper and member of the ASTRO 3D Center of Excellence.

“Galaxies that are mostly disk, with a low mass bulge, tend to have their spin axis parallel to the nearest filament. This is because they are mainly formed by gas falling on the filament and ‘rolling it up’ “Galaxy bulges grow when galaxies merge, usually as they move along the filament. So fusions also tend to ‘reverse’ the alignment between the galaxy spin and the filament from parallel to perpendicular.”

“We think mergers should be more likely as galaxies move toward each other along the filaments. The direction of these mergers drives the spin-flip,” said Prof. Scott Croom, an astronomer at the University of Sydney and a co-author of the paper.

This discovery sheds light on the formation of two main components of galaxies and how they relate to the large-scale structures and motions of matter in the cosmic web.

“Our motivation was to try to understand why galaxies rotate and how they get their angular momentum from the material that makes them up,” said Dr. Barsanti.

“Through this study, we can understand how mergers play an important role in galaxy formation, both the central bulge component and the spin-flipping,” she says. “This points to specific formation channels for how galaxies start spinning and how spin changes as the galaxy evolves.”

Although this evolution has been suggested by computer simulations, this study is the first time scientists have used direct observation to confirm that the growth of a galaxy’s central bulge can cause its alignment to change.

“This is a subtle signal that is very difficult to detect in the observations,” says Dr. Barsanti.

This has been made possible by the advent of integral field spectroscopy, a technique in which an optical instrument combines spectrographic and imaging capabilities to build a 3D image of a galaxy while resolving its internal motions.

This study used a spectroscope called SAMI, attached to the 3.9-meter-wide Anglo Australian telescope in Siding Spring, New South Wales.

Researchers used SAMI to survey 3,068 galaxies between 2013 and 2020. This staggering amount of data took years to study and provided direct evidence for the published paper.

“With the SAMI Galaxy Survey, we have been able to get spatially resolved spectroscopy, which allows us to map the galaxy, with spectra at many points in the galaxy,” said Dr. Barsanti. “This tells us the internal motions of the stars and the gas in the galaxy so that we can measure the total spin. These results will inform the next major phase of our research, the Hector Galaxy Survey. Hector is the spectrograph of the next generation replacing SAMI with the Anglo-Australian Telescope, which we will use to survey about 30,000 galaxies.”

Professor Stuart Wyithe of the University of Melbourne, who is director of ASTRO 3D, says the paper furthers the Center’s main goals of tracing the distribution of matter from the earliest times in the universe to the present day, and creating a 3D image of the formation and evolution of the universe we see today.

“Using the power of the SAMI galaxy research, which measured the 3D structure of individual galaxies and their position in space, this paper shows how the motions of mass in galaxies and positions of galaxies are interconnected, which an essential part of understanding how galaxies gathered,” says Professor Wyithe

The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the Australian National University, University of Sydney, Johns Hopkins University, University of Hamburg, University of Cambridge and Macquarie University.

Why huge galaxies don’t dance in crowds

More information:

Stefania Barsanti et al, The SAMI Galaxy Survey: Reversing the spin filament alignment correlates most strongly with bulge growth, Monthly Notices from the Royal Astronomical Society (2022). Stefania Barsanti et al, The SAMI Galaxy Survey: Reversing the spin filament alignment correlates most strongly with bulge growth,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stac2405

Provided by ARC Center of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3D (ASTRO 3D)