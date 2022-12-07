Spilt Milk music festival meningococcal death: Ally Behan, 18, dies in Canberra from disease

The poignant final moments of a teenage girl who died of meningococcal disease after attending a music festival have been revealed after her heartbroken parents made the painful decision to cut her life support over the weekend.

Ally Behan, 18, had her whole life ahead of her and was awaiting her final exam results after graduating from Ulladulla High School, on the south coast of NSW, when she attended the Spilled Milk music festival in Canberra on November 26.

But just days after returning to her home in the close-knit coastal town of Manyana, Ms Behan began experiencing gastro-like symptoms, which soon turned into something more sinister.

“She couldn’t stop vomiting and then she lost movement in her legs,” a friend of the family told the Daily Mail Australia.

Ms Behan’s mother rushed her to Canberra hospital but her condition deteriorated rapidly and was on a ventilator last week.

“Unfortunately she had a seizure,” the family friend said.

On Sunday, Ms Behan showed no brain activity, forcing her parents to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off her life support.

She died shortly afterwards and NSW Health confirmed the 18-year-old’s death on Monday.

Ally Behan (above) died of meningococcal disease on Sunday after attending Canberra’s Spilled Milk music festival on Nov. 26

Ms. Behan celebrated the end of school and waited for her exam results before coming into contact with the terrible disease

A family member, who declined to be named, paid tribute to Ally as an incredible young woman.

“She was just full of life, a vibrant young girl,” the family member told Daily Mail Australia.

A spokeswoman for the NSW Education Department also offered her condolences to Ms Behan’s family on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Year 12 graduate of Ulladulla High School,” the spokeswoman said.

Our sincere condolences and sympathy are with her family and the wider school community.

‘In this difficult time, extra guidance and welfare support will be provided to all affected students and staff.’

Spilled Milk organizers warned on Saturday that a participant had contracted meningococcus and was being treated in Canberra.

“This Year 12 school leaver had the rest of her life ahead of her and it is a vaccine preventable disease,” said Karen Quick, CEO of Meningitis Center Australia, on Monday.

What Are the Symptoms of Meningococcus? Fever and chills Fatigue (feeling tired) vomit Cold hands and feet Severe pain or aching in the muscles, joints, chest, or tummy (abdomen) Breathe fast Diarrhea In the later stages a dark purple rash Source: Center for Disease Control (US)

Ms Quick confirmed that Ms Behan had not been vaccinated against meningococcal strain B – the only strain not included in the free vaccine offered to all Australian students in Year 10.

All five common strains of meningococcal disease – A, B, C, W and Y – can be vaccinated against.

However, the free vaccine for high school students only protects against A, C, W and Y.

The meningococcal B vaccine, which is given to two-month-old babies, costs $130 per shot.

Ms Quick called on the government to ‘protect children’ and insisted on including the B vaccine in the National Immunization Plan.

“No child should be without it because their parents can’t afford it,” Ms Quick said The Canberra Times.

Ms Quick reminded Australians how serious meningococcus was – one in ten people died from the disease and one in four suffered permanent disability.

“That could be anything from the loss of limbs to scarring,” she said.

“Could be hearing loss, vision loss, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, extreme fatigue.

For many people it is a lifelong disability. Some people need 24-hour support for the rest of their lives.’

Parents and youth, especially those who attended Spilled Milk, are urged to remain alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and to act immediately if they arise.

Meningococcal disease is a rare but serious disease that is spread through saliva and can sometimes be fatal.

It is caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis and symptoms can include a dark purple skin rash, diarrhea, fever and chills, fatigue, vomiting, and severe aches and pains.

Spilled Milk (above) attendees were warned Saturday to be alert for meningococcal symptoms

Parents and young people, especially those who witnessed spilled milk, are urged to remain alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and to act immediately if they occur

There have been 29 cases of meningococcal disease reported in NSW so far this year, most of them from the B strain of the infection.

Meningococcal disease is now uncommon thanks to advances in vaccinations, but the disease still occurs year-round with increased cases during late winter and early spring.

Australian residents are encouraged to get two meningococcal vaccines.

Babies can get their first meningococcal vaccine at six weeks and their second at 12 months.

Executive Director of Health Protection NSW Dr. Jeremy McAnulty said early treatment can be life-saving.

“Symptoms of meningococcal disease can come on suddenly and become very severe very quickly,” he said.

“I urge everyone not to rule out symptoms when they appear or assume it might be a mild infection.

“If you suspect meningococcal disease, don’t wait for the results — see a doctor right away.”

Dr. McAnulty also warned residents to be alert for all symptoms, not just a rash.

“While it is a well-known symptom of meningococcal disease, the rash does not always occur, or can appear late in the disease,” said Dr McAnulty.

“If symptoms get worse quickly, or if your child is very unwell, call Triple Zero (000) or go to the nearest emergency department right away.”