Spidercam ‘shouldn’t travel at head height’ – Nortje after being hit while fielding

Cricket Australia’s host TV broadcaster Fox Sports has apologized to Anrich Nortje and the South Africa team after the fast bowler was brought down by the flying spider camera while playing on the pitch on the second day of the second test in course at MCG.

Nortje confirmed after the day’s game that he was fine, despite taking bruises to his left shoulder and elbow. He was able to throw, at high speed, after being hit. He was in the garden at the time, shortly after lunch, when the mobile camera knocked him to the ground as he sped by at head level.

CA confirmed that Fox Sports had admitted that it was operator error. The camera was not in use for the rest of the day, but CA confirmed that Spidercam would be up and running on the third day with some added security measures to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

“I didn’t know what hit me, to be honest,” Nortje said. “So far so good. Just hit the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. Elbow is a little sore, but otherwise seems fine. I’ll monitor it and see how it goes with it. [doctor].

“I saw wires and then I turned around or moved my head and then I saw the camera, but I was a little late. It was pretty quick. It didn’t really change my thinking or anything. I tried to stay focused.

“I think the only thing we’ve talked about before is how short it is and it probably shouldn’t be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something like that. But I don’t think it should be travel head height. That’s just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] Also, they should take it into consideration. [for his height].”

Tough day for South Africa on the pitch

It added insult to injury to South Africa on a brutal day on the pitch. They took just two wickets in 37-degree heat, including one through a breakaway, as Australia amassed 341 runs in 79 overs with David Warner making a spectacular 200 before retiring injured.

Warner survived a searing spell from Nortje just after lunch. Nortje was constantly bowling at speeds of over 150 km/h, including a 155 km/h launch. He had hit Warner on the helmet earlier that morning and hit him on the index finger during that spell. Nortje also hit Cameron Green on the index finger later in the day, causing it to bleed and forcing Green to retire injured and head for a scouting.

Nortje finished with just one wicket a day, Steven Smith’s for 85. He was frustrated that he had bowled so well for so little reward.

“It happens,” Nortje said. “You’re in the heat, you’re trying all things with the ball, you’re trying a different grip, try this and that. But it happens, it’s part of cricket. They batted very well.”

Anrich Nortje bowled at a breakneck pace, but had only one wicket to show for it.•Cricket Australia via Getty Images

“I think they controlled the situation very well. They calmed down when we weren’t on top of them, but when we were hitting our areas and then maybe when the guys were a little bit tired or when it was a little bit later in the day, the ball not long ago, then they tried to dominate again.”

Nortje wants the batsmen to do their bit South Africa are far behind in the game, trailing by 197 runs and the series, but there is a small ray of hope with Australia potentially two bowlers down in the second innings. Both Green and Mitchell Starc have sustained finger injuries from bowling. Starc will only bowl again in the game if necessary and is seen in doubt for the Sydney Test, while the outcome of Green’s strike is still unknown.

Nortje said it would be critical for South Africa to bat for as long as possible the second time around.

“The more overs the bowlers are going to bowl, the more a back-up bowler or someone who doesn’t really come will have to apply,” said Nortje. “So that’s going to be a crucial stage for us. Hopefully we can have a lot of batsmen available and work through the tough stages with our best order and then try to capitalize a bit later on.”