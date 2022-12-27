Spidercam hit could have caused serious injuries, says South African bowler

Under protocols agreed between Cricket Australia, Fox Sports and the International Cricket Council match referee, the Spidercam must travel at least 12 feet above the ground.

Understandably, the shock came as a surprise to Nortje.

Anrich Nortje celebrates Steve Smith’s wicket on the second day. Credit:access point

“I saw wires and then I moved my head and then I saw the camera and I was a little late. It was pretty quick,” she said. “I didn’t know what really hit me, to be honest. It didn’t really change my thinking or anything. I tried to stay focused.”

The game was briefly halted when the players noticed Nortje on the ground.