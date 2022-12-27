Spidercam hit could have caused serious injuries, says South African bowler

Under protocols agreed between Cricket Australia, Fox Sports and the International Cricket Council match referee, the Spidercam must travel at least 12 feet above the ground.
Understandably, the shock came as a surprise to Nortje.
“I saw wires and then I moved my head and then I saw the camera and I was a little late. It was pretty quick,” she said. “I didn’t know what really hit me, to be honest. It didn’t really change my thinking or anything. I tried to stay focused.”
The game was briefly halted when the players noticed Nortje on the ground.
“I was hitting and I saw him on the deck,” Steve Smith said later. “Obviously not ideal, but I’m not really sure what happened here. I can’t really say much about it, but I’m glad he was okay.”
The bizarre incident occurred moments after Nortje’s impressive post-lunch pace bowling display on the second day of the Boxing Day Test.
The four-or-more spell conceded 11 runs and was worth at least a couple of wickets.
There were a couple of near misses for Smith and David Warner, who required treatment after Nortje’s lightning jammed a finger into the handle of the bat.
Tellingly, Warner didn’t mention his century until after Nortje’s spell was over.
Nortje’s deliveries in the spell routinely clocked in at over 150 km/h and peaked at 155.
The South African pacemaker was as good as his word, telling a pre-match press conference that his attack would raise questions for the Australian elite.
