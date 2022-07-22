Spider monkeys pull girl by the hair at Mexican zoo
Shocking moment when two spider monkeys grab girl by her hair through bars after repeatedly hitting their enclosure at Mexican zoo
This is the horrifying moment a young girl was grabbed by her hair by two spider monkeys after she kept hitting their enclosure at a Mexican zoo.
Cell phones showed the monkeys reaching through the fence of the enclosure fence and pulling the child towards her as she screamed.
Fortunately, the young girl was able to free herself and did not appear to be injured.
The incident started when the girl held her cell phone in one hand and tried to capture her hitting the side of the cage that one of the monkeys was clinging to.
Then the primate stuck his left arm through the fence and grabbed a strand of hair while the girl’s friends laughed and screamed.
After 13 seconds, a boy stepped forward and pulled the girl away from the monkey and waved a towel at the animal in an attempt to move it away.
The viral footage showed the girl walking around another fence, toward what appears to be the exit, when the same monkey followed her and grabbed her by the back of her hair.
A girl was joking at a Mexican zoo when a spider monkey grabbed her hair for nearly 13 seconds before a boy pulled her away. The images were shared on TikTok last Saturday and were viewed more than 8.1 million times on Friday
The primate grabbed the girl by the hair as she tried to run around a fence as she tried to leave the zoo where the spider monkeys were caged
A second spider joined in and pulled the girl’s hair as she tried to leave the zoo
A second monkey then reached through the gate and grabbed the girl’s hair as well.
She managed to free herself from the monkey before the images stopped.
As of Friday, the viral video had been viewed 8.1 million times and shared more than 587,300 times on TikTok user @greciadlg29’s account.