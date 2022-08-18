WhatsNew2Day
Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield shows off his toned abs and bulging biceps in Bali

By Merry

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield drives fans crazy as he shows off his toned abs and bulging biceps during his Bali vacation

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 14:48, August 18, 2022 | Updated: 15:00, August 18, 2022

Andrew Garfield of The Amazing Spider-Man is currently enjoying a vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

And on Thursday, the 38-year-old’s fan was thrown into a frenzy as he posed shirtless on the tropical island.

In an image shared to Instagram, Andrew is seen showing off his muscular frame in a pair of blue shorts, showing off his taut abs and bulging biceps.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star looked sun-kissed in the photo, gaily posing with one hand in his pocket.

Andrew’s handsome image was soon inundated with comments online.

“I can say with certainty that Andrew Garfield should be in the top 10 wonders of the world,” said one fan.

Elsewhere, a fan posted a photo of cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants passing out. She captioned it: 'Girl, Andrew Garfield's photos in Bali'

“Andrew Garfield has just arrived in Bali and the first thing he does is show his abs. Thank you very much, sir,” wrote another.

Elsewhere, a fan posted a photo of cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants passing out.

She captioned it, “Girl, the photos of Andrew Garfield in Bali.”

In April, Andrew told Variety that he will be taking a break from acting for a while to “rest a little bit” and “be a little ordinary”

In April, Andrew told Variety that he will be taking a break from acting for a while to “rest a little bit” and “just be a little bit.”

The actor – who had several high profile projects in 2021 – confessed: “I have to recalibrate and rethink what I want to do next and who I want to be, and just be a bit of a human being for a while.”

The Los Angeles-born actor is currently starring in the true crime series Under the Banner of Heaven, opposite Australian hunk Sam Worthington.

