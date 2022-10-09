Spice Girl Mel B is left feeling ‘violated’ after WhatsApp cryptocurrency ‘hack’

<!–

Mel B had to call the police when Whatsapp hackers who sent her family and famous friends fake cryptocurrency donation requests made her feel “violated”.

Scammers posing as the former Spice Girl sent messages asking for donations to a charity project to ‘help African children die of thirst’.

The 47-year-old received messages from friends about the ‘charity’ project she was involved in, which alerted her to the hacking.

Those who received the Whatsapp messages were asked to donate in cryptocurrency and the scammers even said Bitcoin could be bought for a cheaper prince as a reward for contributing.

A source close to Mel B told the sunday people that the star knew nothing about the scam and felt “violated and angry” that someone would go so far as to claim it was in the name of charity, as she is known for her charitable ventures.

The messages were sent by a contact named Scary Spice MelB and included kisses and emojis to trick people into believing it was real.

The hackers asked people to send money through Binance – a digital currency exchange site that was the subject of a hacking scandal last week that put £500 million in investor money at risk.

The source added that the cryptocurrency corner raised suspicions because “Mel is not involved. It’s not her scene,” adding that the charity portion did make the scam plausible.

MailOnline has approached Mel B for comment.

It comes as the pop icon sparked a wave of speculation after it cryptically tweeted a fired Tory Commerce secretary earlier this week.

On Thursday, Mel B targeted sacked Commerce Secretary Conor Burns in a cryptic tweet about a comment in an elevator when it emerged that the MP was under investigation for alleged “serious misconduct”.

Last night it was also alleged that a witness had complained that Mr Burns had “been lascivious to a younger man in the bar at the Tory Party conference in Birmingham”.

The Spice Girl, 47, tweeted: ‘Really?? You (sic) shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said to me in the elevator…..’

She had attended the Conservative conference to campaign and call for further support for victims of domestic violence.

It is alleged that the complaint about Conor Burns that led to his resignation and is under investigation was a separate incident that also took place in a bar during the Tory conference

Last night it was not clear what Mel B was referring to in her tweet, but Mr Burns had previously denied any suggestion of wrongdoing.

MailOnline has approached all parties involved for comment.

A source told the Mirror“Mel has never been afraid to speak the truth to power, so it’s no surprise that she speaks out. If this Tory MP has said something particularly offensive in her company, she will say it and no doubt tell him when it happened.

“Mel is such a strong woman. It could be another very embarrassing episode for the Tories. You don’t take a Spice Girl!’

It is alleged that the complaint about Conor Burns that led to his resignation and is under investigation was a separate incident that also took place in a bar during the Tory conference.