Sperm TEAM up to reach the egg, study finds

Sperm group together and swim in shoals like fish on their way upstream in the fallopian tubes to reach a woman’s egg, a study has found.

Researchers at Cornell University, in Ithaca, New York, and North Carolina A&T (NC A&T) revealed that in groups they were more likely to swim in a straight line and – when there was a current – were less likely to be swept away . But they were no faster than their rivals who went it alone.

Researchers said the research could help select sperm for use in fertility treatment in vitro fertilization (IVF) because the method removes natural controls of weaker sperm found in the female reproductive system.

More and more couples are having to choose IVF because people are having children later or because of tumbling sperm counts that make them struggle to conceive. Several thousand babies are born via the method in the United States each year.

Shown above are some of the bull semen in the study. The yellow circles indicate which are swimming in groups in the above image

Men have better sperm quality if their ancestors had large families Men from larger families tend to have better sperm quality, a study has found. Researchers at the University of Utah discovered that men whose ancestors had more children have a higher frequency of healthy motile sperm. Comparing the men’s sperm with the number of children in nine generations of their predecessors showed that for each additional child in the family’s history, the individual’s sperm count increased by 1.8 million. Struggles to conceive could also be inherited, as smaller families seemed to continue down the line for generations.

In the study – published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology — Researchers looked at the behavior of semen from bulls or male cows.

This is a good comparison, as the sperm cells are similar to those of humans, unlike in mice, where the cells have hooks to grip each other.

In the experiment, the sperm were put through tiny tubes in a microfluidic device that mimicked the boundaries of the female reproductive system.

This was filled with a viscoelastic fluid similar to that of the female reproductive system, which had about the consistency of melted cheese.

Its flow was then altered to see how the sperm reacted, with some swimming together at each stage.

When there was no current, the researchers saw that sperm in groups changed direction less often and were more likely to swim in a straight line.

But when this was raised slightly, the clustered sperm were better aligned and looked like a school of fish going upstream.

Researchers also tested a fast flow and found that sperm that stayed together were less likely to be carried away.

But the research team also noticed that the grouping behavior did not cause sperm to swim faster than their rivals.

Dr. Chih-Kuan Tung, a physicist at NC A&T who co-authored the research, said: ‘In general, I would say that identifying [movement] benefits that are not speed increases are not usual and therefore significant.

“In some ways, we’re opening new avenues for the study of sperm quality.”

She added: ‘In the longer term, our understanding may provide better selection of sperm used for intervention such as in vitro fertilization or other assisted reproductive technologies.

‘It may be necessary as [these methods] typically bypass some or all of the selection mechanisms present in the female tract and produce less favorable results.’

Several thousand babies are born via IVF each year in America, figures show Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implies.

But more than two-thirds of all procedures performed end in failure – such as the fertilized egg not attaching to the uterine lining.

In IVF, sperm are put through several steps to determine which one will be best at fertilizing the egg.

This includes placing another liquid on top of the sperm and monitoring which sperm swim into it, separating the cells by density.

The researchers hope that tests for sperm movement can be used in another example.