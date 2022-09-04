Spencer Pratt claims Lisa Kudrow told Heidi he would ‘MURDER her’ as he has ‘serial killer eyes’

Spencer Pratt has explained why he labeled Friends’ Lisa Kudrow “one of the worst people he’s ever met.”

The Hills star, 39, slammed the actress, 59, in a Friday TikTok without giving his reasons, with Bethenny Frankel, 51, noting that she’d also had a “crazy experience” with her.

Spencer came back on the social platform on Saturday, claiming that Lisa approached him and his wife Heidi Montag, 35, at a party in 2009, where she claimed he had “the eyes of a serial killer” and would kill his partner.

Sitting on a beach, he told the fans, “It was 2009 and Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there.

“It was almost like we were filming for Punk’d and a camera would come out, but Heidi and I didn’t care because there was great food and an open bar.

‘While we sat there eating a little caviar, Phoebe [Lisa] approaching, which was a bit shocking because no one at the party had spoken to us.

“Right in front of me she tells Heidi to get away from me ASAP because I’m going to kill Heidi and that I have the eyes of a serial killer.

“Heidi is waiting if this is a joke, maybe this is a hidden camera party. But she doesn’t smile, she just walks away.

“That right there as the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human.”

MailOnline has reached out to Lisa’s representatives for comment.

Spencer claimed Lisa was “one of the worst people I’ve come in contact with” in a video shared on his TikTok account Friday.

In the clip, he referred to the actress as ‘Phoebe from Friends’ and claimed she was one of the ‘worst’ people he had ever interacted with ‘by far’.

Bethenny also responded to the post with a comment that read, “That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience too.’

However, the Bravo star did not provide any details about her previous meeting with the actress.

Spencer left a 100 emoji in response to the note from the former Real Housewives of New York City.

He responded to another fan’s comment by writing that he would “think about telling the story” if the video reached a million views.

When a fan suggested that Lisa might be having a bad day, Pratt insisted it was a “targeted attack.”

When another fan asked the media figure if the worst person he’d met was “Kim from big brother uk,” he replied, “Nahhhhh phoebe much worse.”

Page six contacted the actress’s representatives about the video, although they did not receive an immediate response.

Bethenny later clarified that she harbored no animosity towards Lisa in a series of videos shared on her Instagram story on Saturday, describing their interaction as a “unique, quote-un-quote crazy experience.”

She added that Lisa “could be the best person in the world. I just had a crazy experience, so take it easy.’

Meanwhile, Spencer is currently preparing to welcome another child with his wife of over ten years.

The now-married couple met in the mid-2000s at a West Hollywood nightclub.

The couple quickly began dating and their relationship became one of the focuses of The Hills, which they both appeared on.

The two went on the run in Mexico in 2008 and the following year they held an official wedding ceremony in Pasadena.

Spencer and Heidi broke up and nearly divorced in 2010, though they eventually reconciled.

The couple waited seven years before bringing a four-year-old baby boy named Gunner Stone into their lives.

They then announced that in June they expected to expand their family.

The happy couple’s upcoming child is expected in December.