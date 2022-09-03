Spencer Pratt calls Lisa Kudrow ‘one of the worst humans I’ve come in contact with’ in a TikTok post

<!–

Spencer Pratt claimed Lisa Kudrow was “one of the worst people I’ve come in contact with” in a video shared on his TikTok account Friday.

In the clip, the 39-year-old reality TV personality referred to the actress as ‘Phoebe from Friends’ and claimed she was one of the ‘worst’ people he had ever interacted with ‘by far’.

Bethenny Frankel also responded to the post with a comment that read, “That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience too.’

However, the Bravo star did not provide any details about her previous meeting with the actress.

Pratt went on to leave 100 emoji in response to the note from the former Real Housewives of New York City.

He responded to another fan’s comment by writing that he would “think about telling the story” if the video reached a million views.

When a fan suggested that Lisa might be having a bad day, Pratt insisted it was a “targeted attack.”

When another fan asked the media figure if the worst person he’d met was “Kim from big brother uk,” he replied, “Nahhhhh phoebe much worse.”

Page six contacted the actress’s representatives about the video, although they did not receive an immediate response.

Meanwhile, Pratt is currently preparing to welcome another child with his wife of over ten years, Heidi Montag.

The now-married couple met in the mid-2000s at a West Hollywood nightclub.

The couple quickly began dating and their relationship became one of the focuses of The Hills, which they both appeared on.

The two went on the run in Mexico in 2008 and the following year they held an official wedding ceremony in Pasadena.

Pratt and Montag, 35, broke up and nearly divorced in 2010, though they eventually reconciled.

The couple waited seven years before bringing a four-year-old baby boy named Gunner Stone into their lives.

They then announced that in June they expected to expand their family.

The happy couple’s upcoming child is expected in December.