Speleologists rescue dog 500 feet below that went missing in US for two MONTHS: Abby was too weak to wag his tail

A poodle trapped 500 feet underground for two months was miraculously returned to her owner after a group of cavers encountered her while exploring.

Owner Jeff Bohnert of Perryville, Missouri never thought he’d see the 13-year-old mixed-breed poodle after she went missing on June 9.

But when veteran cavers Gerry Keene and Rick Haley took a group into the bowels of Tom Moore Caverns south of St. Louis, they found an unexpected resident.

Abby was thin, covered in dirt and curled up on the muddy floor when they found her last week.

She was so weak she couldn’t wag her tail or even whimper, Haley said.

Rick Haley (right) and Gerry Keene (left) hold Abby, 13, in a cozy duffel bag after the rescue

After she got a beef stick, Abby was “ready to go on another adventure,” Keene said. The 13-year-old dog was stranded alone from June 9 to August 6, owner Jeff . confirmed

Dogs can usually only go a few days without food and water, but luckily there is “enough water” in the cave, Haley told MailOnline.

“As for food, I can’t think of anything. An inspection of her revealed that she hadn’t eaten in a long time.

“It was heartbreaking to see this and to think how she endured it.”

After giving her emergency help and a cozy duffel bag to rest in, Keene and Fire Chief Rob Cahoon began knocking on nearby doors to track down the owner.

Haley (left) was warned by a member of his caving group that Abby was curled up in a ball on the wet mud floor. Right: Keene gives the mixed breed poodle some well-timed love and attention

Haley rubs Abby as she takes time to get used to the light before being returned to her owner

Armed with a photo of Abby on their phone, neighbors eventually recognized her and dispatched rescuers to Bohnert.

Haley said Abby is lucky she didn’t drown in a “vertical” and “very narrow” cave passage, which often fills with water.

“Sometimes there was probably too much water. It rained heavily while she was there.’

Abby is slowly recovering and “coming back to herself,” Haley quoted owner Jeff as saying.

Keene (left) struggles as he navigates Abby’s exit from the cavern 500 feet below the ground. Right: Haley laughs as he watches a worse behaved Abby on her journey to safety

She has also returned home after veterinary treatment.

“Abby was just trying to stay as comfortable as possible,” Haley said NPR‘which was difficult there because it’s very wet and it’s 58 degrees (14C) or so.

After they gave her a beef stick, Abby seemed “ready to go on an adventure again,” Keene added.