Speed of Lightfoot! Chicago Mayor Lori’s official SUVs have racked up speeding and red light tickets

The motorcade of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been busted for multiple speeding and traffic violations — despite the legislature pushing for tougher penalties for drivers who drive too fast.

Lightfoot’s SUVs have been involved in at least eight incidents since February 2020 and received three speed cameras and two warnings, plus a red light ticket, since May 2021.

None of the fines – now totaling $658 – have been paid, CWB Chicago reported.

Footage first discovered by CWB shows multiple incidents involving the cars. In one clip, two Ford Expedition SUVs race through a series of red lights, with traffic cameras flashing in their wake.

Another shows a black Chevy SUV turning left at a red light at a major intersection. It’s unclear if Lightfoot was in the SUVs at the time, though she won’t have been driving them in either case.

The revelations come as Lightfoot, which took over in May 2019, continues to push to lower the ‘buffer zone’ threshold speed cameras allow before issuing a citation.

Lori Lightfoot is seen in her official SUV. As of February 2020, the fleet has been involved in at least seven incidents, with fines of $658 incurred

The mayor’s SUV could be seen through a red light on January 21 this year

Lightfoot’s SUV is captured on camera on October 10, 2021, driving through a red light

It was 10 mph, but last year she ordered it reduced to 6 mph, arguing it would make the roads safer.

“Nobody likes speed cameras. I get it,” she said last month.

“But this is life or death we’re talking about here, and we have to stand up as a city and deal with this.”

She has also repeatedly pointed to the threat to children from speeding vehicles near schools.

“It’s unscrupulous that a city councilor would consider voting to allow higher speeds near spaces used by our children,” Lightfoot said.

Last week she added: “It makes no sense for us to speed up around the parks and schools if we know the horrific consequences for pedestrians and other motorists.”

Still, Lightfoot’s official vehicles themselves have been caught speeding through school zones.

In February 2020, one of her vehicles passed Jones College Prep at a speed of 63 km/h, triggering a warning.

The following year, on January 21, her SUV ran a red light at 5:45 a.m.

On May 20, 2021, her two SUVs drove at a speed of 63 km/h past Samuel Gompers Park, resulting in a new speed warning.

On July 30, 2021, her motorcade passed Orr Academy High School at 70 mph.

A speed camera ticket has been issued, which is now $244 and remains unpaid, the website reported.

On October 10, 2021, one of her vehicles turned left through a red light, resulting in a $244 ticket and a “seizure notice” for the vehicle.

The following month, on Nov. 5, one of Lightfoot’s SUVs received a warning for traveling through Washington Park at 63 mph while en route to a COVID press conference at a children’s hospital.

Four months later, on March 9 this year, her SUVs drove past the same location and she was fined $70 – which remains unpaid.

And last month she drove past Samuel Gompers Park again – this time at 41mph. The $100 ticket remains unpaid.

In 2020, the Chicago Tribune reported that the City of Chicago turned down the majority of tickets issued to Lightfoot’s security team, including tickets given at times when the mayor was attending non-city-related events.

The Illinois Policy Institute, a libertarian think tank, found that Chicago has issued 3.8 million speeding tickets, bringing the city nearly $80 million in revenue since Lightfoot lowered the threshold to 6 mph last year.

Lightfoot’s office insisted she was not responsible for her drivers and told them to obey traffic laws

Lightfoot’s office said the mayor herself was not responsible for its drivers, and “repeatedly stressed for detail road safety and that running a red light is never acceptable.”

The statement said: “The Mayor’s Detail is responsible for the safety and security of Mayor Lightfoot.

“Members of the Mayor’s Detail are trained in a variety of safety and security techniques to keep the mayor safe and that means both vehicles remain in formation while en route.”

Lightfoot’s team said the fines had not been paid because there was an “administrative process” to review the fines.

“Payment will not be collected until that process is completed,” the city hall said.

“Individual members of the Mayor’s Decree are responsible for paying fines incurred while driving.”