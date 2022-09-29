Spectacular 4-bed apartment in NYC’s iconic Dakota building where John Lennon died listed for $11m

A gorgeous nine-bedroom apartment in New York City’s exclusive Dakota building has been listed for $11.9 million, but buyers beware even the most famous celebrities have been barred from getting a spot in the building, including Madonna and Cher .

The pre-war property features dazzling wood-furnished rooms and tasteful design and comes with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and seven fireplaces, and is finished with granite countertops and hardwood floors.

The apartment has a whopping 4,425 square meters of space and boasts a variety of amenities included in the building, including an airy central courtyard and a built-in fitness center.

The website for the apartment sale says that the apartment is ‘furnished as if the many stories of a neighboring limestone house were harmoniously arranged on a single floor.’

Dakota has earmarked an $11.9 million condo, and it comes with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms along with being across the street from Central Park

The apartment is equipped with an astonishing seven fireplaces and is fully customizable on furnished wooden floors

Initially, the Dakota was ‘conceived as a daring experiment to lure discerning Manhattanites from townhouse living to the luxury apartment concept’

One of the bedrooms is modeled as a children’s room and comes with a loft area and a ladder to enter it

Those who want to inquire about staying at The Dakota will reportedly have to go through a lengthy interview process

‘The Dakota was completed in 1884 at Central Park and West 72nd Street and is the original “Grand Dame” of Central Park West,’ the apartment’s listing says

The apartment is ‘furnished as if the many stories of a neighboring limestone house were harmoniously arranged on a single floor’ according to the ad

The dining room ‘can easily accommodate 12 or 14 guests’ and has lots of natural light with large windows and high ceilings

The dining room ‘can easily accommodate 12 or 14 guests’, while the kitchen and den have a view of the farm’s fountain.

The condo listing says that pets are allowed on the property and 50% financing is also allowed, but any buyer is required to pay a 3% flip tax that goes to the building.

While the Dakota is known for being one of the most glamorous buildings in the city, it also has a history dating back to when it was built in 1884 next to Central Park.

Initially, the Dakota was ‘conceived as a daring experiment to lure discerning Manhattanites from townhouse living to the luxury condo concept.’

This specific apartment comes “complete with a beautiful floor plan and can be customized that works for today’s lifestyle, even 140 years after completion.”

Singer Sewing Machine Company founder Edward Clark commissioned the apartment building for $1 million and intended to house 60 families, but he died two years before the building was completed.

Singer Sewing Machine Company founder Edward Clark commissioned the apartment building for $1 million in 1880

Notable Dakota residents include Bono, Maury Povich and author Harlan Coben, along with famous actress Lauren Bacall, who lived there for 53 years

This specific apartment comes “complete with a beautiful floor plan and can be customized that works for today’s lifestyle, even 140 years after completion” according to the website

The kitchen overlooks Dakota’s patio, which features a Japanese maple tree and two fountains

The full bathrooms are equipped with white granite countertops, floors and walls and also have walk-in showers

Pets are allowed on the property and buyers are able to finance 50% of it but must cover 3% flip tax

The Steinway family, founders of the Steinway piano company, were among the first to live in the building, while actress Lauren Bacall owned a fabulous nine-bedroom apartment in the building for 53 years.

The building gained even more fame in 1980 when Beatles frontman John Lennon was shot and killed outside the building when he was living there with his wife, Yoko Ono.

Ono still lives in the apartment building with her and Lennon’s son, Sean. Ono lives in the same 7th-floor apartment she shared with Lennon, and knew annoyed neighbors when the couple bought four other apartments for storage.

Other notable residents of The Dakota include Bono, Maury Povich and author Harlan Coben – while a host of others have been duly turned away for various reasons: Antonio Banderas, Billy Joel, Carly Simon, Alex Rodriguez, Judd Apatow, Melanie Griffith and Tea Leoni.

But it’s not surprising that the building is made up of wealthier people — the application process alone is $1,000.

The building has also rejected its fair share of famous celebrities, famously among singers Madonna and Cher – the former reportedly failed to impress the board during the interview process.

Those who want to inquire about living at the Dakota will reportedly have to go through a lengthy interview process and hand over years of tax documents and accounting records.

It is also notoriously not equipped with fire escapes, as architect Henry J. Hardenbergh purposefully avoided them, placing mud from Central Park between the layers of bricks to ‘fireproof’ the building.