Specsavers assistant faces jail for sending ex-boyfriend 1,000 texts begging him to take her back

A woman who drove her ex-boyfriend to the brink of suicide by spamming him with more than 1,000 text messages begging him to take her back faces jail.

Michelle Felton, 28, who works for Specsavers, was so in love with Ryan Harley that she called or texted him up to 150 times a day after he broke up with her.

Felton would ask her ex, “Why won’t you talk to me?” I love you. Shall we meet tonight? Are we going out?’ before accusing him of cheating on his driving test when he failed to respond.

Mr Harley, who lives in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, with his mother, eventually called the police when Felton started leaving gifts on his doorstep.

Optician’s assistant Michelle Felton sent her ex-boyfriend more than 1,000 messages begging him to take her back

A court heard that Felton sent Ryan Harley up to 150 messages a day after they split in February

He told officers, “I just want it to go away and it all to stop. I just want to end it.”

Mr. Harley accused Felton of controlling him throughout their 21-month relationship.

At Chester Magistrates Court, Felton admitted to being harassed after her not guilty plea to coercive conduct was accepted by prosecutors.

She was released on bail until next year, but could face up to six months behind bars.

The couple started dating in May 2020, but split in February this year after an argument where Mr Harley accidentally broke Felton’s finger and she kicked him in the groin.

Miss Lynne Sayers, prosecutor, said: ‘He says it was an accident and said it happened while he had to push her away after she was kicked in the groin area. A formal statement had been made regarding the matter, but the CPS decided not to pursue that and the relationship soured.

“There was a constant bombardment then, with as many as 100 to 150 missed calls a day over an 11-day period to Ryan. Between February 15 and 26 this year, literally hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of messages came in.

“There’s one where he replies to the message ‘Are we going out yet?’ in which he says that he does not want to continue the relationship. But she goes on and on. As she continues, he says “This has gotten toxic. Just leave me alone. I need a few weeks” and didn’t answer.

‘But there are a lot of reports about him cheating on his driving test. She went on and made it difficult for him. Then she said, “No, I’m very proud of you. When are we going to meet?”

Felton could face up to six months in prison if convicted next year after admitting to being harassed

“There were a lot of love type messages, with love hearts, but they were everlasting. There’s a change of tone at some point, but the majority are lovey messages, and “Why won’t you talk to me?”

About accusing him of cheating, she said, “I didn’t really mean it.”

“He says, ‘How do you expect me to feel when you call me an impostor?’

“She just continued in the vein. How much she loves him. She tells him that she often says: “Shall we meet tonight?”, “We go out?”, she asks about the dog.

She contacted him at any time of the day. He just wanted it to go away and for it all to stop. The effects of this perpetual coverage on him were significant.

In an interview, she said that he had not made it clear that the relationship had ended. She accepted sending the messages and accepted the missed calls. But she said it was just because she cared about him as he had anxiety and depression issues.

“It is clear that the defendant did not intend to maximize the fear on purpose and I cannot say that there was any degree of planning or sophistication – she may have simply poured out her feelings.

“But it’s a huge amount of messages and calls, so it caused serious problems for Ryan. It was a very disturbing thing on both sides. There is no denying that the suspect has had a difficult time, but the effect on the victim has been quite significant.’

In mitigation, Felton’s attorney Peter Barnett said, “It is admitted that her crush on him caused her to send voluminous texts and calls. But he wasn’t particularly threatened and it was mostly sweet messages.’

Referring to the day they parted ways, Mr Barnett said: ‘She had been working and gone to bingo with her mother and it was arranged that she would stay at his house later that evening.

“They woke up in the morning and got into a fight. He was watching videos on his phone and she says she wants to spend time with him. She tries to give him a hug, but he says he’s had enough.

During the argument, he accepts that he hit her with a sock that we say was wound up to look like a rope. She accepts that she kicked him in the groin area for causing him pain.

He then takes her right hand and begins to bend and twist her little finger until it snaps. He claims she grabbed him around the neck, but she says she was just sitting up. Then his mother enters the room.

“She had to take a month off from work, her finger was swollen and hurting, and she was taking strong painkillers. Out of guilt he spent the next five days with her and then stopped seeing her and she doesn’t know why – she’s in love with him.

“We would argue that he just made this claim that he was influenced by her behavior because he was trying to avoid prosecution for GBH. [grievous bodily harm].’

JPs adjourned the case for reports and told Felton to appear before Warrington Magistrates Court on January 6 for sentencing. Her bail conditions prohibit her from contacting Ryan Harley or his mother Jayne.

“We have considered the case and are taking into account the evidence presented on behalf of the prosecution and in particular the length and volume of text messages and phone calls that occurred during the period,” said presiding judge Ian Williams.

“We have also taken into account what Mr Barnett said. We think probation reports are necessary.’