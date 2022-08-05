Special needs son of Parkland athletics director shot dead by Nikolas Cruz gives testimony 

The special needs son of an athletics director who was shot and killed in the Parkland school massacre has given heartbreaking testimony, telling jurors how he misses his father.

Christopher, the beloved father of Corey Hixon, who worked as an athletic director, was killed by Nikolas Cruz on February 14, 2018, in the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

While sitting in the stands at the criminal trial, Corey was asked by the prosecutor if he would like to say something about his late father.

He nervously answered ‘yes’ before looking at his mother Debra Hixon and simply saying, ‘I miss him.’

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman Nikolas Cruz (center) stands with members of his defense team during the sentencing phase of Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale

The man, who has a developmental disability called Kabuki syndrome, then leaned in to his mother and sobbed — before telling the judges about his favorite memory of his father.

He said, ‘Every Saturday we went to Dunkin’ Donuts and went back.’

Lawyers in court were seen dabbing their eyes as Cruz held his head in his hands and looked down as Corey spoke — as he has for much of the trial.

Christopher Hixon, 49, was a US Navy veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and was one of 17 people shot and killed in high school.

He was a trained military police officer and was fatally shot while running toward Cruz.

His widow Debra also told the court that his death created a void in the family’s life that could never be filled.

She said, “His loss has broken us. We have a void in our lives that will never be filled. He was an extraordinary man who lived an ordinary life.’

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 first-degree murders in October; the trial is only to determine whether he has been sentenced to death or life without parole.

The state prosecutor’s office is now ready to present evidence to demand the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Cruz after he butchered 14 children and three adults.

Nikolas Cruz tells judge he can see and hear a witness making his victim statement via video link during criminal trial

Earlier in the trial, the jury was shown graphic images of victims and a blood-soaked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In most states, this photo and video evidence is only shown at trial, and most murderers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never go to court.

This has made the criminal case against Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz for his murder of 17 people in 2018 unusual.

On an extremely rare visit to the locked-down crime scene, jurors in Cruz’s sentencing trial toured the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Thursday.

The building has been locked up since the shooting and the sight was very disturbing: large puddles of dried blood still stained the classrooms.

Windows in classroom doors are shot out, with shards of glass on the floor. Rotten Valentine’s flowers, deflated balloons and other gifts are scattered. Only the corpses and personal belongings such as backpacks have been removed.

Court officers abandon vans transporting jurors to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. This during the sentencing phase in the trial of known gunman Nikolas Cruz who previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of first degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder

A sign that reads “1240 west-facing window” and five bullet holes can be seen in a third-floor window of the building, which has been sealed since the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre

A lock of dark hair rested on the floor where one of the victims’ bodies once lay. A single black rubber shoe stood in a hallway. Tanned rose petals were scattered across a hallway where six people died.

And still on the wall of a second-floor hallway hung a quote from James Dean: “Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’re going to die today.”

The crime-scene visit put an end to the arguments of the prosecutor, who rested his case Thursday afternoon after 12 days of emotional testimony, which earlier this week even moved the killer’s own lawyer to tears.

The seven-man, five-woman jury and 10 deputies were taken under heavy security 30 miles from the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale to the suburban school, where classes will not resume until later this month.

Cruz waived his right to go with them. Journalists were escorted to the grounds after the jury had left, for the first public look. They were allowed to carry paper and pen, but no cameras.

Prosecutors, closing their case, hope the visit will help prove that the former Stoneman Douglas student’s actions were cold, calculated, horrific and cruel; put a high risk of death for many people and “prevented government office” – all aggravating factors under the Florida death penalty law.