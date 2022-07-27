Special Military Cell Flows Weapons and Equipment Into Ukraine

About 75 percent of the weapons are sent to Poland, where Ukrainian troops collect and return their cargo across the border. Admiral Heinz declined to identify two other neighboring countries where shipments are being delivered, citing concerns about the security of those countries. The planners are using several border crossings into Ukraine for weapons and humanitarian aid, he said.

Updated July 27, 2022, 8:06 a.m. ET

In nearly five months, the center has moved more than 78,000 tons of weapons, ammunition and equipment worth more than $10 billion, US and Western military officials said.

Many Baltic and Eastern European countries have donated Soviet-standard weapons and ammunition that the Ukrainian military has long used. But given the fierce fighting, those supplies are nearly exhausted, if not already exhausted. One factory in Europe makes some Soviet standard munitions, including howitzer grenades, and operates 24/7, Admiral Heinz said. The shortage has forced Ukraine to switch to weapons and ammunition of Western standards, which are more abundant.

Once the weapons are in Ukraine, US and other Western military officials say they cannot track them. They rely on Ukrainian explanations about how and where the weapons are being used – although US intelligence and military officials, including Special Operations forces – are in daily contact with their Ukrainian counterparts, US officials said.

US and Ukrainian officials have downplayed reports of some weapons being black-marketed in Ukraine, but Admiral Heinz acknowledged that “we don’t track these with serial numbers once they cross the border.”

Russia has attacked Ukrainian train depots and warehouses, but has failed to demonstrate that its rapidly dwindling arsenal of precision-guided munitions can effectively hit moving targets, such as arms convoys.