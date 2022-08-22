Special election for Congress in New York promises to be a bellwether for November midterms

<!–

A special election in New York to fill the remainder of the term of former House Representative Antonio Delgado on Tuesday is seen by both Republicans and Democrats as a potential whistleblower for November’s midterm elections.

Ulster County executive Democrat Pat Ryan has campaigned to channel voters’ outcry over the Supreme Court overthrow of Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, his GOP rival, Dutchess County executive director Marc Molinaro, has largely focused his campaign on Americans’ dissatisfaction with the way Democrats are handling the economy.

A recent poll shows the two candidates are almost even after Molinaro held a two-figure lead for weeks.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee survey finds Ryan trailing Molinaro’s 46 percent support by just three points.

A July poll by the pro-Molinaro group Freedom Council has the same gap of about 10 percent.

It comes as Democrats across the country see new hope in an election year widely expected to bring a “red tsunami” to Congress.

Voters in scarlet Kansas resisted the odds when they rallied en masse last month to reject a proposal that would have stripped abortion protections from their state constitution.

Now, election observers on both sides of the aisle will get their first glimpse of how that translates into electing a congressional representative.

Ulster County Democratic Director Pat Ryan focuses his campaign largely on the Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade and the subsequent rollback of abortion rights across the country

Marc Molinaro, director of Dutchess County, has urged in multiple public comments that Americans are primarily concerned with the economy

Delgado, a Democrat, left the seat in the Empire State’s 19th congressional district to serve as lieutenant governor to New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul.

Voters there chose Delgado over his Republican challenger by a margin of more than 10 percent in 2020. But President Joe Biden carried the district by just two points that same year.

It was won by Donald Trump in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2012.

But a growing number of polls show that the Supreme Court toppling Roe could be a significant enough factor to shake up this year’s races.

An Ipsos/USA Today poll published earlier this month suggests that 7 in 10 voters in the US want to vote for a ballot measure similar to the one in Kansas.

And 54 percent said they would vote to protect the right to abortion.

Ryan told Reuters that “the ground is literally shifting” because of the Roe decision.

“This has fundamentally re-energized — especially in this district and this community — not just the Democrats, but a great many people,” the Democrat said.

Molinaro insisted that ordinary Americans were primarily concerned with the state of their finances.

Their election will be a bell to see what issues drive voters to the polls

“These are families, and these are communities, working too hard and getting too little in return…that’s what they’re thinking about,” he said.

The Republican’s claim is also supported by public surveys, with more than two-thirds of respondents to an ABC News/Ipsos survey in early August believing the US economy is deteriorating.

Only 37 percent of those polled said they approved of Biden’s handling of the economy.

The outlook improved somewhat in a new NBC News poll released Sunday, though his economy approval rating is still under water at 40 percent.

According to the Inside Elections tracker, the race for New York’s 19th congressional district is politically a gamble.

While it may be an early sign of things to come, the election results will not be a final victory for either party looking to next year.

The newly redrawn state congressional map will force Ryan to run in the nearby 18th district in November.

While Molinaro’s home will also technically be outside the boundaries of the new 19th district, he plans to compete for the same seat again later this year.