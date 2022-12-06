Special Counsel SUBPOENAS multiple states for their communications with former President Trump

<!–

The special counsel in charge of overseeing criminal investigations into Donald Trump last week subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for any communication with the former president or his aides and allies.

Jack Smith, in his first known subpoenas in the Trump investigation, seeks communication records from Dane County, Wisconsin; Maricopa County, Arizona; Wayne County, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month appointed Smith as special counsel in charge of the criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, which he took to his Florida home after leaving office last year.

Special Counsel Jack Smith (pictured) served his first known subpoenas to Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin as part of overseeing criminal investigations against former President Donald Trump.

The subpoenas show that Smith is also stepping up the Justice Department’s investigation into the lead-up to the attack on the Capitol, consistent with the Jan. 6 select committee’s findings that Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the US presidential election 2020 led to the riot.

“I am happy to participate in this process,” said Milwaukee employee George Christenson, confirming the subpoena Tuesday and providing a copy to The Post.

The subpoenas specifically name Trump, as well as some of his employees, agents and attorneys for his 2020 campaign, and request communication between local officials and these individuals.

The states where the subpoenas were issued — Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin — were instrumental in Trump’s failed attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election and remain in power following President Joe Biden’s victory.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell confirmed that he received a citation similar to the one Christenson received in Milwaukee.

“I am not aware of any material communication that has not been made public,” McDonell said.

A Maricopa County spokesman, Fields Moseley, said, “We have received a subpoena and will comply.”

The subpoenas ask counties in states to turn over any and all communications between local officials and Trump and his aides and allies before the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The special counsel was appointed after months of disagreement over the investigation into Trump taking documents to his Mar-a-Lago home and the efforts of the former president’s lawyers trying to have a say in the prosecution process. selection.

Republicans immediately pounced on attempts to discredit Smith and question his ability to be impartial, specifically pointing to his wife’s career and political donations.

Smith’s wife, Katy Chevingy, was the producer of Michelle Obama’s 2020 documentary Becoming and donated $1,000 to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.