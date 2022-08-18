Spear fisherman in his 20s is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at Bondi Beach

<!–

A spearfisher in his twenties fights for his life after being pulled unconscious from the water at Bondi Beach.

The man ran into trouble at the famous swimming spot and was rescued by rescuers around 4 p.m. Thursday.

His friends attempted CPR on the rocks near North Bondi before rescuers jet skied him to the beach and continued their efforts to resuscitate him.

A man in his twenties is fighting for his life after getting into trouble while spearfishing in North Bondi around 4pm on Thursday afternoon

The man was found unconscious and was pulled out of the water and onto the rocks before his friends attempted CPR. Lifesavers then rushed him back to the beach on a jet ski, before being treated on the spot and transported to hospital in critical condition.

The medical team from the Toll Ambulance Helicopter landed on the sand and treated the man at the scene before taking him by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition.

Five other people who were spearfishing with the man were examined at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said: ‘This was a very traumatic experience for this man’s friends and we commend their quick response to help their friend.’