Spartacus star Ioane King’s heartbreaking final moments as he has lunch with his mum and sister

Spartacus star Ioane ‘John’ King spent his last days surrounded by family before losing his battle with cancer this week.

The actor died Monday at the age of 49 from adenocarcinoma cancer, which had spread to his pancreas and other organs.

The Kiwi star took to social media on August 11, just four days before his death, to share images of him having lunch with his mother and sister.

The footage shows a happy Ioane saying how much he appreciated “another nice day” in his hometown before turning the camera to show off his mussel fritters toast.

Although the diagnosis was terminal, the Kiwi actor had started chemotherapy in March to slow the progression.

King played the gladiator Rhaskos in the popular Starz franchise Spartacus.

He originally started out as an extra, but his role gradually expanded, eventually ending with speaking parts and becoming popular with fans.

Tributes have been pouring in from his co-stars and friends since his death, including an emotional post from Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in Spartacus.

“John had a long battle with cancer, but entered it with dignity and a constant determination not to be defeated,” Manu wrote.

“On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra, but with a strong presence and an always positive attitude among the cast and crew, he won the speaking role of Rhaskos,” he continued.

“I remember John most for his huge grin and twinkle in his eyes when he welcomed me and others to the set every day and offered the gladiator’s handshake under his arm and in his deep, raspy voice, ‘Brother!’

“He was one of the guys who kept the team together and so proudly wore the House Of Batiatus B brand on his forearm. Ioane (John) King was really one of the brothers.”

His family also posted an emotional statement on Facebook after his death.

‘It is with sadness that we share that John’s fight ended earlier today. He died in the company of loving friends and family,” they wrote.

“John leaves a big hole in this world, has been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us fortunate enough to have met him will continue to carry on his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love.”

King’s service was held Friday at a funeral home in Papakura, an Auckland suburb.

Before his death, some of King’s relatives set up an online fundraiser to raise money to complete the house he bought with his wife Christelle.

The couple had bought the house just six weeks before King was diagnosed with cancer.

“They put their savings into building a new house and planned to continue working on it for years to come,” the fundraiser reads.

“But the pride and happiness surrounding this project was crushed. Six weeks after moving into their home, utter devastation struck with John’s diagnosis. They have had to completely rethink their priorities,” it continued.

“To his family, John is our golden child. To his friends, he is the most amazing, selfless soul we know. To everyone else, John is a wonderful stranger who makes this world a better place simply by being who he is.”

Outside of acting, the Kiwi star worked as a personal trainer and corrections officer.

King isn’t the only Spartacus cast member to have lost his life to cancer.

The show’s lead actor, Welsh actor Andy Whitfield, was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010 and died 18 months later on September 11, 2011 at the age of 39.

His career and battle with cancer were documented in the 2015 documentary Be Here Now: The Andy Whitfield Story.

The film also focused on his relationship with wife Vashti and their two children.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2016 about watching the documentary, Vashti said: ‘We can hang out for two hours again and I see him as a father and the moments I shared with the love of my life.’

She added: “Andy and I wanted to make the film to show people that no matter what happens, it’s an opportunity to grow and seize the moment.”

Spartacus premiered on Starz in 2010 and ran for four seasons.

It became popular with critics and the public alike and has since spawned comics, novels, and a video game.

