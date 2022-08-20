Spartacus star dead aged 49 after seven month cancer battle

One of the stars of the popular historical drama Spartacus has passed away at the age of 49 after a long battle with cancer.

Ioane ‘John’ King was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma cancer in January of this year, and it quickly spread to his pancreas and other organs.

Although the diagnosis was terminal, the Kiwi actor had started chemotherapy in March to slow the progression.

Spartacus star Ioane King died Monday after a seven-month battle with cancer. King pictured in a promo for the Starz series

King played the gladiator Rhaskos in the popular Starz franchise Spartacus.

He originally started out as an extra, but his role gradually expanded, eventually ending with speaking parts and becoming popular with fans.

Tributes have been pouring in from his co-stars and friends since his death, including an emotional post from Manu Bennett, who played Crixus in Spartacus.

“John had a long battle with cancer, but entered it with dignity and a constant determination not to be defeated,” Manu wrote.

King (left) played the gladiator Rhaskos in the popular Starz franchise Spartacus

“On Spartacus, John was hired as an extra, but with a strong presence and an always positive attitude among the cast and crew, he won the speaking role of Rhaskos,” he continued.

“I remember John most for his huge grin and sparkle in his eyes as he welcomed me and others to the set each day and offered the gladiator’s handshake under his arm and in his deep, raspy voice, ‘Brother!’

“He was one of the guys who kept the team together and so proudly wore the House Of Batiatus B brand on his forearm. Ioane (John) King was really one of the brothers.”

Before his death, some of King’s relatives set up an online fundraiser to raise money to complete the house he bought with his wife Christelle.

Tributes have been pouring in from his co-stars and friends since his death, including an emotional post from Manu Bennett (pictured), who played Crixus in Spartacus

The couple had bought the house just six weeks before King was diagnosed with cancer.

“They put their savings into building a new house and planned to continue working on it for years to come,” the fundraiser reads.

“But the pride and happiness surrounding this project was crushed. Six weeks after moving into their home, utter devastation struck with John’s diagnosis. They have had to completely rethink their priorities,” it continued.

“To his family, John is our golden child. To his friends, he is the most amazing, selfless soul we know. To everyone else, John is a wonderful stranger who makes this world a better place simply by being who he is.”

King is pictured in April after starting chemotherapy to slow the progression of his cancer

King isn’t the only Spartacus cast member to have lost his life to cancer.

The show’s lead actor, Welsh actor Andy Whitfield, was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010 and died 18 months later on September 11, 2011 at the age of 39.

His career and battle with cancer were documented in the 2015 documentary Be Here Now: The Andy Whitfield Story.

The film also focused on his relationship with wife Vashti and their two children.

The late actor is pictured with his wife Christelle. They had bought their first house together just weeks before he was diagnosed with cancer

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2016 about watching the documentary, Vashti said: ‘We can hang out for two hours again and I see him as a father and the moments I shared with the love of my life.’

She added: “Andy and I wanted to make the film to show people that no matter what happens, it’s an opportunity to grow and seize the moment.”

Spartacus premiered on Starz in 2010 and ran for four seasons.

It became popular with critics and the public alike and has since spawned comics, novels, and a video game.