Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Spanking is more common among parents who report using many types of discipline in children and in families where intimate partner violence has occurred, according to a new research summary presented at the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition.

Authors of the abstract, “Predictors of Corporal Punishment in the COVID-19 Pandemic: Findings from the National Survey,” found that 64.5% of caregivers who reported spanking their child or children also reported intimate partner violence . The study found that caregivers who used a greater number of non-violent discipline strategies, such as time-outs, were more likely to use corporal punishment.

“Caregivers want the best for their children. Our data suggests that caregivers use many forms of non-aggressive discipline, but those strategies may not work for them,” said Dr. J. Bart Klika, Chief Research Officer, Prevent Child Abuse America. “For those who work directly with families, we can’t simply give caregivers a list of discipline strategies. Instead, we need to talk to caregivers about how to use these non-aggressive strategies in developmentally friendly ways. During follow-up visits, our question should be about the effectiveness of those strategies, not just questions which strategies were used.”

The AAP, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Prevent Child Abuse America and Tufts Medical Center, surveyed 9,000 health care providers to understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on family life and parenting practices. Three rounds of surveys (with 3,000 different caregivers in each survey) were conducted by YouGov between November 2020 and July 2021. The survey asked caregivers about financial stress, job changes, domestic violence, positive and negative stress coping strategies, and discipline methods.

Participants were asked about their use of corporal punishment in the past week and other forms of domestic violence. Most caregivers (83.5%) reported not hitting their child or children in the past seven days. However, one in six reported being beaten during this time.

“It’s vital to consider everyone’s safety in the home if a parent reports hitting or hitting a child, as intimate partner violence can also be involved,” said Dr. clicka. “Understanding the simultaneous occurrence of corporal punishment and intimate partner violence is especially important for health professionals and physicians. This knowledge can help caregivers assess domestic violence and provide appropriate support and resources for families.”

The study authors found that this information may be helpful in helping caregivers talk to families about discipline and violence in the home, but that additional research is needed to understand why caregivers use those multi-discipline strategies to suit have succeeded.

