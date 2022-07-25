Spanish royal family attend the national offering to the apostle Santiago

The Queen of Spain and her daughters looked vibrant in beautiful bright colors as they attended the annual National Offering to the Apostle Santiago in Spain today.

Queen Letizia, 49, was joined by her daughters Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, and Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, as they attended the regional celebration at Santiago de Compostela Cathedral with King Felipe.

The two young princesses looked exceptionally glamorous and showed that their styles matched that of their mother as they walked through Santiago de Compostela.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were joined by her daughters Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, and Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, as they attended the regional celebration at Santiago de Compostela Cathedral

Princess Sofia of Spain, 15, (left) and Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, (center) with their mother and Queen Letizia, 49, in Spain today

While young Sofia wore a pretty baby blue dress and flat ballet shoes with her hair half combed from her face, her older sister Leonor wore a £75 Cayro Vestido yasmin pink and red dress.

Letizia chose a Vogana £220 ‘Mer’ dress in orange, drawn in at the chest, with matching soft brown Carolina Herrera Mini Doma Insignia shoulder bag and singback camel suede pumps.

Her hair was styled in long curls behind her ears and kept her makeup to a minimum, showing off her natural beauty.

The family also attended the event last year and this year King Felipe looked smart in a navy suit paired with a blue shirt and tie.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia attended the regional celebration at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia, northwestern Spain

The three looked stylish as they walked through Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia, in northwestern Spain

Santiago de Compostela is the capital of Galicia, in northwestern Spain. The city has its origins in the sanctuary of Saint James the Great, now the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.

Queen Letizia is now fully back in her royal duties after being forced to cancel some engagements due to Covid-19.

She tested positive earlier this month but experienced only mild symptoms of the virus.

Before the royal family tested positive for the virus, it had had a busy few weeks welcoming world leaders to Madrid for the NATO summit. She also attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards.

The family conversation as they make their way to Santiago de Compostela Cathedral for the National Sacrifice to the Apostle Santiago