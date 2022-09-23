Spanish rebellion: FIFTEEN players demand Women’s national boss Jorge Vilda is SACKED

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is standing by women’s national coach Jorge Vilda despite receiving threats of resignation from 15 players.

Over a dozen Spanish stars have emailed the governing body to say they would resign unless Vilda was sacked from his position, insisting his management of the team was affecting their mental health.

The RFEF issued a strongly worded statement in response, condemning the selected players as having committed a ‘very serious offence’ by refusing to play for the country.

The withdrawal threats could also result in a suspension of up to five years from the national team, and the RFEF demanded apologies from all the players involved.

Meanwhile, Spain have stated that they will use players from lower age groups to fill out their squad as a result.

The Spanish FA’s statement read: ‘The RFEF can confirm that during today we have received 15 emails from 15 players from the women’s senior football team… in which they say that the current situation is affecting their emotional state and their health” significantly” and that, “as long as it is not reversed”, they report from the Spanish national team.

Manchester City’s Laia Aleixandri is believed to be one of the 15 unhappy players to email the RFEF

The confirmed players are: Ainhoa ​​Vicente

Patri Guijarro

Sandra Panos

Amaiur Sarriegui

Leila Ouahabi

Lucia Garcia

Map León

Ona Batlle

Laia Alexandria

Claudia Pina

Aitana Bonmati

Mariona Caldentey

Lola Gallardo

Nerea Izaguirre

Andrea Pereira — Alex Ibaceta (@alexibaceta23) 22 September 2022

“The RFEF will not allow the players to question the continuity of the national coach and his coaching staff, as making these decisions does not fall within their powers.”

Manchester United stars Ona Batlle and Lucia Garcia were among those who sent the emails, along with Manchester City players Laia Aleixandri and Leila Ouahabi, according to reports in Spain.

Six Barcelona players also threatened to quit the national team, although it is believed captain Irene Paredes and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas were not among them.

The RFEF, which did not reveal the identity of the 15 stars, has given its full support to the manager and called for the players not to return to the team unless they ‘recognize their mistakes and ask for forgiveness’.