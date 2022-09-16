Spanish islanders struggle a year after volcanic eruption

Pine trees emerge from the volcanic ash on a slope of Tajogaite volcano.



“Our plan is now … there are no plans,” said a tearful Leticia Sanchez Garcia, a year after her house was buried under lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma.

After living with friends for months, in May the 34-year-old was finally able to move, along with her partner and three young children, to a prefabricated wooden house supplied by the government.

But life remains difficult for her and many others on the tiny island, part of the Canary Island chain off the northwest coast of Africa.

Monday marks a year since the Tajogaite volcano — formerly known as Cumbre Vieja because of the ridge it stands on — erupted.

A year later, Sanchez and others like her face an uncertain future.

Sanchez works as a geriatric nurse, but her contract expires in December.

Her partner lost his job when the banana plantation where he worked was destroyed by the volcano. He is now employed by the municipality as a street sweeper, but his contract also expires in December.

The family can stay in the three-bedroom house for one year for free.

“I’m still in denial,” she admitted, sitting on the patio of her new home in Los Llanos de Aridane, the economic center of the island of about 83,000 people.

The volcano was active for 85 days, expelling ash and lava flows.



“I still think I will return one day.”

From the patio, Garcia can see the volcano that turned her life upside down and the mountainside where her home once stood. But she avoids looking in that direction, she said.

She missed her “garden, her chickens, making plans with friends”.

‘Rather be dead’

The volcano rumbled for 85 days, spewing ash and rivers of lava that engulfed more than 1,000 homes.

It also destroyed schools, churches and health centers, closed highways and choked the lush banana plantations that power the island’s economy.

So far, the government has provided more than €500 million ($500 million) in temporary housing, road repairs, ash clearance and financial aid to people who have lost their jobs.

But many local residents complain that the pace of reconstruction is too slow.

Applications for government aid are complicated, they say: artisans are often fully booked, building materials are scarce and building permits come in late.

Toxic gases from the volcano are still preventing many people from returning to their homes.



So far, only five of the 121 prefabricated houses bought by the government have been allocated to people made homeless by the volcano, the regional government says.

According to the Platform of Victims of the Volcano, which lobbies for those who have lost their properties, about 250 people whose homes have been destroyed still live in hotels.

Another 150 stay with friends and family.

“No one died in the eruption,” said the group’s president, Juan Fernando Perez Martin, a 70-year-old former high school teacher who has polio.

“But some of us would rather be dead than suffer from all these strong emotions, all these problems that we face.”

His house, adapted for his wheelchair, was buried under more than 20 meters (65 feet) of molten rock.

Frustrated by the delays in obtaining government support, he took out a bank loan to buy a more modest home in downtown El Paso and adapt it to his disability. He lives there with his Mexican wife.

The eruption also destroyed 1,250 acres of fertile land.



‘In doubt’

One of the few items they were able to take with them when they fled their previous home was a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which now features prominently in their kitchen.

Everything else is gone, including Martin’s prized collection of nearly 6,000 books.

“I’ll never get that back,” he told AFP on the patio of his new home, where he likes to smoke cigars.

While the eruption was officially declared over on Christmas Day, the volcano will continue to release toxic gases for a long time to come.

That’s why some 1,100 people are still unable to return to their homes in and around Puerto Naos, a beach town on the island’s southwest coast.

The gas levels in the area are considered too dangerous. Signs with skulls and crossbones at the entrance to the city warn of the “risk of suffocation”.

Many local residents complain about the slow pace of reconstruction.



“We are in limbo,” said Eulalia Villalba Simon, 58, who owns a restaurant and flat in Puerto Naos that she no longer has access to.

She now rents an apartment on the other side of the island and survives thanks to help from the government and charities.

“We don’t know when we can go back or even if we will be able to return because we’ve been told it could be months or years,” she said.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Spaniards are slowly rebuilding their lives after volcano destruction

