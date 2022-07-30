Spanish government use model’s image in body positivity campaign without permission

Ms Nicholas-Williams says the artist has since confirmed she will be paid for the image

A British model has been left ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ after a photo was used without her consent in a body positivity campaign by the Spanish government.

Produced by the Spanish Ministry of Equality, the ad shows several women of different shapes and sizes relaxing on a beach, with the tagline: ‘Summer is ours too’.

The campaign has been praised for its abolition of ‘beach body ready’ beauty standards, but Nyome Nicholas-Williams says she was swindled without consent.

The 30-year-old model, from London, claims that the image was taken from her Instagram profile – Curvy Nyome – without her permission.

She told Sky News that the artist behind the campaign has contacted her and has confirmed that she will be paid, but has not heard from the Spanish government.

“It’s just a reminder that as a black woman my body is still controlled and as women in general our bodies are still not ours,” Ms. Nicholas-Williams told Metro.

“I had no control over how my body was used in the image, so I was very sad at first. Then I felt really angry.’

The poster shows five women of different shapes and races relaxing on a beach.

Ms Nicholas-Williams can be seen in a gold bikini in the image – a photo she says was edited in the scene from a photo she posted on her own Instagram page.

The model says she only discovered the poster when a friend contacted her.

She said, ‘You can see it’s me. I have relatives reaching out to say “well done”. What is going on here?’

Ms Nicholas-Williams added that she would have taken part in the campaign if she had been contacted beforehand.

After finding the poster online, she wrote on Instagram: ‘Just because I’m wearing it well doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy!

‘Don’t I even deserve the question of whether my image could be used for a Spanish government campaign?

Don’t I deserve to be paid for using that image?

‘I’m really over it and I’m dead tired! Like it’s too much. You are downright disrespectful right now.’

She told Sky News the situation left her “frustrated”, adding: “I was shocked and saddened that it has happened to me before, and I was angry because the lack of awareness is huge.

‘I was very irritated. It’s frustrating because my agency works hard to make sure my image is put to good use, the fact that they haven’t paid is frustrating.”

The campaign was launched in July by the Spanish Ministry of Equality and the Institute of Women.

It says: ‘Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whoever you want.

‘Today we toast to a summer for everyone, without stereotypes and without aesthetic violence against our bodies.’

