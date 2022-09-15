Spanish Football Federation deny claims president Luis Rubiales ‘used their money to host orgies’

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has denied claims that President Luis Rubiales used their money to host orgies.

It was reported by the Spanish outlet El Mundothat Rubiales has been accused of hosting private parties where he would “invite eight to ten young girls” to a chalet in the Granada region.

The claims were allegedly made by Juan Rubiales – the uncle and former chief of staff to the RFEF president.

It is said that the parties would be given out on the pretext of a work event, attended by the closest members of his team.

El Mundo’s report also includes further statements by Juan Rubiales to the country’s anti-corruption department, also accusing his nephew of to get money from the RFEF and use his influence to contract private investigators through a company contracted by the federation.

The RFEF released a statement today in which they “regret and categorically deny” the allegations, saying they were leveled by a former employee “motivated by resentment.”

RFEF president Luis Rubiales (pictured) has been accused by his uncle and former chief of staff of using federation funds to host orgies involving eight to 10 young girls in a chalet in Granada.

Their statement read: “The RFEF deeply regrets and categorically denies the statements of the former chief of staff of the presidency in the prosecutor’s office last April.

“The full intervention of Juan Rubiales reported today by the newspaper El Mundo is yet another exercise in falsehoods and manipulation by a former federation employee motivated by resentment, as well as by his proven alliances and recognized by those who see a constant deterioration of the image of the president of the RFEF.

El Mundo centers the story on a new maneuver by Juan Rubiales who once again accuses RFEF staff of erratic and inappropriate behavior during a work meeting with other department directors he attended.

The former chief of staff refers to the coexistence of planning and organization of federated administrators in the city of Salobrena (in Granada), with accommodation paid in full by each participant, including Juan Rubiales. Neither the employees nor the RFEF have incurred any irregularity.

The RFEF has categorically denied the allegations against Luis Rubiales, insisting that no “any piece of evidence” has been presented to support his uncle’s claims

“Despite the seriousness of the alleged facts, Juan Rubiales has not provided any evidence, either in the prosecutor’s office or in court to substantiate his accusations.

“Neither on that date nor on any other was there a single euro devoted to issues not specific to the federative activity. This is another step in the infamous campaign that the president has suffered in recent months.”

Among the statements Juan made, he accused his nephew of hiring private investigators to follow the head of the Spanish players’ association David Aganzo and telling him to “find a way to get money out of the Federation.”

The investigators who would follow Aganzo, a political rival, were paid by a law firm contracted by the RFEF.

Juan previously led Luis’ campaign for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation, before being fired in 2020.

It is the latest drama surrounding the Spanish Football Federation president after leaked talks between Rubiales and Gerard Pique were released earlier this year.

The latest drama comes months after audio messages between Luis and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique were leaked.

According to leaked 2019 reports obtained by: El Confidencial earlier this year, Pique has been told about the financial details of the deal to bring the Spanish Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

The defender came under scrutiny after El Confidential reported it had exposed the discussions – when it was revealed Pique’s company cashed £20 million for helping bring Spain’s Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

As previously reported, Pique, 35, denied any wrongdoing, refuting claims that there was a ‘conflict of interest’ due to his role at Barcelona and insisting that he has ‘nothing to ‘hide’. He is also adamant that the process of organizing the tournament was done “legally”.

Football Spanish also reported that Rubiales insisted he was acting legally at all times and was disgusted by hacking his phone.