Spanish agent tells Vinicius Jr to ‘stop playing the monkey’ after his cocky goal celebration

A Spanish agent has apologized for using the phrase ‘stop playing with the monkey’ in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday.

Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Agents’ Association, likened Vinicius Jr’s behavior to that of a monkey after the Brazilian winger performed his goal party dance against Mallorca on Sunday.

While he was live on El Chringuito TV, Bravo said: “You (Vinicius Jr) have to respect the opponent.

Spanish agent Pedro Bravo told Vinicius Jr on El Chringuito TV to ‘stop playing the monkey’

The Real Madrid star has been criticized for his dance party after he scored against Mallorca

Vinicius Jr’s goal in the 72nd minute helped the Spanish champions win 4-1 last Sunday

‘If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil.

“In Spain you have to respect your rivals and stop playing the monkey.”

The Madrid agent quickly took to Twitter to apologize after his comments were labeled “disgusting” on social media.

He claimed that he “misused” the expression and that the statement was “metaphorical.”

“I want to make it clear that the expression ‘playing the monkey’ that I misused to qualify Vinicius’ goal celebration dance was done metaphorically (doing stupid things),” he insisted.

“Since it was not my intention to offend anyone, I offer my sincere apologies. Sorry!’

Vinicius Jr’s style of play and overconfident celebration led Mallorca to rush the 22-year-old with heavy tackles and challenges at the end of the match.

Bravo took to Twitter to apologize and insist the phrase was “metaphorical”

PSG superstar Neymar Jr has since supported the youngster’s flamboyant party, posting an image of the pair dancing while on international duty with Brazil.

Vinicius Jr simply replied ‘Semper!’, which means ‘always’, to imply that he has no intention of ending his post-goal antics.

Either way, the Real Madrid star may be wise to tone down the showmanship as the Spanish champions travel to the Metropolitano stadium on Sunday to face bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.