Spain’s PM becomes latest target of letter bombs which have also been sent to Ukrainian embassy

The Spanish prime minister has become the latest target of a worrying trend of letter bombs being sent to high-profile targets, including the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

Pedro Sanchez received the booby-trapped letter on Nov. 24, which was “similar” to four others sent to the Ukrainian embassy, ​​a Spanish arms manufacturer, the defense ministry and an air base.

The envelope, “containing pyrotechnic material” and addressed to Sanchez, was destroyed by security personnel who staged a “controlled explosion,” the Interior Ministry said today.

And since Sanchez received the letter bomb, “similar” devices have been sent to five locations in Spain – including a weapons manufacturer that supplies rocket launchers to Ukraine.

A fifth device was sent to the Spanish Ministry of Defense this morning, with the envelope addressed to the Secretary of Defense Margarita Robles.

Deputy Interior Minister Rafael Perez said today that early indications suggest the five envelopes containing explosives were sent from Spain.

The devices were shipped in similar brown envelopes and contained loose gunpowder with an electric detonator that would cause the powder to burn instead of explode, a source close to the investigation said.

It comes after a security officer at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid slightly injured his hand while opening a letter bomb addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador on Wednesday, prompting Kiev to step up security at its embassies worldwide.

Ambassador Serhii Pohoreltsev told Ukrainian news site European Pravda that the suspicious package was handed to him by the Ukrainian embassy commander.

“The package contained a box, which made the commander suspicious and he decided to take it out without anyone around and open it,” said Pohoreltsev.

“After opening the box and hearing a click, he threw it and then heard the explosion… Despite not holding the box at the time of the explosion, the commander hurt his hands and suffered a concussion. ‘

After the first incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all Kyiv’s embassies abroad to strengthen security “with urgency” and urged Spain to investigate the attack, a Ukrainian ministry spokesman said.

A second package was confirmed Wednesday evening at the headquarters of Spanish arms manufacturer Instalaza in Zaragoza, northeast Spain, police said.

Instalaza produces the C90 missile launcher that Spain supplied to Ukraine.

Spanish security forces on Thursday found a third suspected explosive device hidden in an envelope sent to a European Union satellite center at an air base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, the defense ministry said today.

After scanning the envelope with X-rays, Air Force security agents determined that there was “a mechanism” inside, the ministry statement said.

The base is regularly used to send weapons donated by Spain to Ukraine, as well as for travel in official aircraft by senior government officials.

The satellite center supports the EU’s common foreign and security policy by collecting information from space intelligence equipment, the website said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described such systems as “the eyes of Europe” in September.

A fifth envelope containing “explosive” arrived at the defense ministry in Madrid on Thursday morning before experts blew up the package in a controlled explosion.

Spain’s Supreme Court, which specializes in terrorism, has opened an investigation into the attacks.

The Twitter account of the Russian embassy in Spain posted a statement on Thursday condemning “any threat or act of terrorism” related to the five letter bombs sent to government offices, private companies and the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

“Any threat or act of terrorism, especially directed against a diplomatic mission, must be fully condemned,” the statement said.