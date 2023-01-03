Spain to make Big Tobacco pay for cigarette butt cleaning

Madrid: Tobacco companies will have to pay for the costs of cleaning up millions of cigarette butts under new Spanish environmental rules.

The rules, which take effect Friday, were approved last year as part of a law banning single-use plastics such as cutlery and straws, which was drafted in response to a directive from the European Union. They argue that tobacco companies could also be required to pay for the installation of public cigarette butt receptacles. Packaging should also encourage smokers to handle butts responsibly.

An employee smokes a cigarette in the Cuatro Torres business district of Madrid, Spain, on Monday. Tobacco companies have to pay for cleaning up cigarette butts in public places. Credit:Bloomberg

The Spanish government has yet to calculate how much tobacco companies will have to pay to offset local authorities’ cleaning costs, but a study suggested the amount could run into the hundreds of millions of euros per year.

According to research by Rezero, a private foundation, the annual cost of cleaning up cigarette waste in the Catalonia region ranges from €12 to €21 ($18-$33) per capita, with the higher rate for those in coastal areas where there are beaches. combed for butts.