Spain to make Big Tobacco pay for cigarette butt cleaning

Madrid: Tobacco companies will have to pay for the costs of cleaning up millions of cigarette butts under new Spanish environmental rules.
The rules, which take effect Friday, were approved last year as part of a law banning single-use plastics such as cutlery and straws, which was drafted in response to a directive from the European Union. They argue that tobacco companies could also be required to pay for the installation of public cigarette butt receptacles. Packaging should also encourage smokers to handle butts responsibly.
The Spanish government has yet to calculate how much tobacco companies will have to pay to offset local authorities’ cleaning costs, but a study suggested the amount could run into the hundreds of millions of euros per year.
According to research by Rezero, a private foundation, the annual cost of cleaning up cigarette waste in the Catalonia region ranges from €12 to €21 ($18-$33) per capita, with the higher rate for those in coastal areas where there are beaches. combed for butts.
“In Catalonia, cigarette butts generate more than 2,700 tons of waste per year, and it is estimated that 70 percent of cigarettes smoked globally end up on land or in nature,” says the 2020 report, which was produced with the support of the regional government of Catalonia. government.
Discarded cigarette butts are the largest litter worldwide, with a World Health Organization report that 4.5 trillion are thrown into the environment each year, most of which end up in waterways and the sea.
The vast majority of tobacco products have cigarette filters containing cellulose acetate, a plastic that does not biodegrade but slowly decomposes into microplastic particles.
Waterfowl and fish have been found that contain large amounts of filter plastic residues. The harmful chemicals concentrated in cigarette butts also harm the environment.