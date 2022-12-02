Saturday, December 3, 2022
Spain suspects letter bombs linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine

by Merry
Police officers stand outside Spain's defense ministry after suspected explosives were sent to the ministry hidden in envelopes, in the wake of other packages sent to targets linked to Spanish support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine , in Madrid, Spain, December 1, 2022 REUTERS/Juan Medina

The six envelopes with explosives were sent to three Spanish politicians, two embassies, an air force base and an arms maker.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has said the series of letter bombs sent to targets in his country may be related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Grande-Marlaska wrote in a message to his EU colleagues and the European Commission that the six letter bombs “may be linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the Europa Press news agency reported on Friday.

The ministry confirmed the message.

The letter bombs were sent to leading Spanish politicians, the embassies of Ukraine and the US, an EU satellite center at Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base and a Spanish arms manufacturer that has supplied equipment to Ukraine.

Elsewhere in Europe

Czech police evacuated the Ukrainian consulate in the city of Brno on Friday after a suspicious package arrived there.

A police spokesman said the package, which is being examined using an X-ray machine, resembles letter bombs sent in Spain.

The explosives shipped in Spain were homemade and contained only small amounts of explosives and small metal balls, Spanish media reported Friday.

The packages did not explode when opened, but instead produced a flash of flame, the El Pais newspaper and state television channel RTVE reported, citing police sources.

Only one of the letter bombs exploded in the garden of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, causing injuries to a security officer.

No one has claimed responsibility for the letter bombs and authorities have not released any information about possible suspects.

Police officers stand in front of Spain’s defense ministry after suspected explosives were sent to the ministry hidden in envelopes, in the wake of other packages sent to targets linked to Spain’s support for Ukraine, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Madrid, Spain on December 1, 2022. [Juan Medina/Reuters]

While Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles did not specifically mention the series of dangerous letters during a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, she did emphasize that Spain remains firmly on Ukraine’s side in the war.

“We will continue to help, like all EU and NATO countries, because we believe Ukraine’s cause is just, the cause of peace and freedom,” Robles said.

Animal eyes packs

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said packages containing animal eyes have also been sent to Ukrainian diplomatic missions in a number of countries.

The packages, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said came from a single European country, arrived at embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and consulates in Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the country’s diplomats would continue to work undisturbed by the incidents.

Spanish police
Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area next to the US Embassy in Madrid [Paul White/AP]
