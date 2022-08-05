Spain Limits Air-Conditioning to Save Energy

Public buildings in Spain will be cooled to no less than 27 degrees Celsius in summer and heated to no more than 19 degrees Celsius in winter as part of a plan to save energy, the government said. this week.

The prospect of office workers, shoppers and commuters sweating through blistering summer days — such as in July, when a record heat wave melted the continent — may not be a comfortable thought. But Spain is the last European country to conclude that the restrictions are necessary, partly to promote energy efficiency, but also to reduce the consumption of Russian gas in the country, as requested by the European Union.

“In the context where the 27 members of the European Union have agreed to voluntarily reduce their gas consumption, the government is committed to minimizing the economic and social impact of a potential cut in Russia’s gas supply,” the government said in a statement. a press release. .