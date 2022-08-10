Spain FORBIDDEN people to have temperatures below 27°C in summer or above 19°C in winter

Spain has imposed strict limits on air conditioning in public buildings to save energy during the country’s second heat wave of the summer.

With temperatures exceeding 102F today, air conditioning must now not exceed 80F (27 degrees Celsius) under the new government decree.

The rules affect public transport, shops, offices, theaters and cinemas and are part of an EU-wide effort to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Tires lie on the cracked ground of the La Vinuela reservoir during a severe drought in La Vinuela, near Malaga

A woman sets the temperature to 27 degrees in one of the rooms of the Parador de Alcala de Henares in Madrid

The legislation also affects heating in the winter, when the temperature cannot be set higher than 66F (19C).

“The goal of the plan is to save gas for the winter in case Putin decides to cut off gas supplies to Europe due to sanctions… which could make this winter very difficult,” Joan Groizard, head of Energy Savings and Diversification Institute at the Spanish ministry of ecology, public television told.

Legislation passed last week also requires shops to turn off shop windows lighting from 10pm in a move that also affects the lighting of public buildings.

By the end of September, an automatic door closing mechanism should be installed in every air-conditioned or heated building to avoid wasting energy.

Aerial view of the La Sorrueda reservoir in Santa Lucia de Tirajana at 10 percent of its capacity, on the island of Gran Canaria

People walk around the remains of the Church of Sant Roma de Sau as it emerges from the low waters of the Sau Reservoir, north of Barcelona

A young man sets the temperature to 27 degrees in a pizzeria in Pamplona, ​​Spain

However, the law does not impose specific penalties and has left the task of monitoring compliance to Spain’s 17 regions, some of which have been highly critical of the move, most notably that of the right-wing opposition party.

One of the most critical is Madrid’s regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has vowed to take the measure to Spain’s Constitutional Court.

The government unveiled details of the plan in May as part of an EU-wide effort to reduce Russia’s reliance on oil and gas after its February invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission plans to cut the EU’s dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its dependence on Russia’s fuel supply by 2030.

An EU-wide plan to reduce gas consumption came into effect on Tuesday with the aim of cutting member states by “at least 15 percent” between August and March 2023, based on their average consumption over the past five years.

A sheep drinks water from the dried bed of the Guadiana River during a severe drought in the Cijara Reservoir, in Villarta de los Montes, Spain

The remains of the royal bathhouse La Isabela emerge from the low waters of the Buendia Reservoir, in Sacedon, Spain

Given the unique position of Spain and Portugal and their limited ties to the European energy market, Brussels has allowed both countries to set a reduced target of 7.0 percent.

The main aim is to replenish gas reserves in time for what is likely to be a very rough winter, with European households and businesses already under pressure from skyrocketing energy prices.

A prolonged dry spell and extreme heat made July the hottest month in Spain since at least 1961.

Spain’s reservoirs average only 40 percent of their capacity at the beginning of August, well below the 10-year average of about 60 percent, official data shows.

The Cijara reservoir in central Spain is now fully exposed as the reservoir is 84 percent empty after a severe drought.

A sheep looks for something to graze during a severe drought in the Cijara Reservoir, in Villarta de los Montes, Spain

In Andalusia, one of Europe’s hottest and driest regions, pedal boats and water slides lie abandoned on the cracked floor of the Vinuela reservoir, remnants of a rental business that disappeared with the water, now at a critical level of 13 percent.

A nearby restaurant fears a similar fate.

“The situation is quite dramatic in that it has been without rain for several years and we are bottoming out,” says owner Francisco Bazaga, 52. “If it doesn’t rain, unless they find an alternative water supply, the future will be very, very dark.’

The dry, hot weather is likely to continue into the fall, Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET said in a recent report, putting further strain on Europe’s largest network of dammed reservoirs with a capacity of 5.6 billion cubic meters.

“We are in a particularly dry year, a very difficult year that confirms what the climate change scenarios have emphasized,” Energy Minister Teresa Ribera told a news conference on Monday, also stressing that the drought led to devastating wildfires.