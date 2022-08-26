Spain: Catalan authorities encourage women to swim topless in public pools

A Spanish government ‘beach bodies’ campaign last month sparked backlash after women pointed out on a poster that their bodies had been Photoshopped, while others called it out for being patronising.

The poster, produced by the Spanish Ministry of Equality, was intended to give women a more positive body and enjoy the beach, no matter what they look like.

Instead, one of the women called it “rude and disrespectful” after those behind the campaign used and altered images without permission.

Juliet Fitzpatrick, 60, who posed topless in 2019 after a double mastectomy, said using and representing her body without permission “appears completely against” the theme of the body positive campaign.

It shows five women of different body types relaxing on a beach, including a topless woman who has had a breast removed after a mastectomy, captioned, “Summer is ours too.”

As an insult to two of the women, Juliet had a breast molded to her likeness by the graphic artist who created the poster, while model Sian Green-Lord, 32, had her prosthetic leg edited.

Juliet Fitzpatrick, 60, posed for photographer Amy Barwell in 2019 as part of her ongoing photo series ‘Mastectomy’

Produced by the Spanish Ministry of Equality, the ad shows five women of different ages, shapes and sizes relaxing on a beach, with the caption: ‘Summer is ours too’. The woman in the back left is said to have been lifted from images of Juliet Fitzpatrick

“For me, it’s about how my body has been used and displayed without my permission,” Juliet told the BBC, adding that it appears to be “totally against” the theme of the campaign.

The photographer who took the photos of a brave Juliet posing topless after the double mastectomy, Ami Barwell, suspects the image was taken from her ‘mastectomy’ gallery.

“Given the obvious and gross levels of Photoshopping in the ad, I cannot 100 percent confirm that the base image was taken from my ‘mastectomy’ series without further digital research,” she told Mail Online.

‘There appear to be major similarities, but the only person who can provide absolute clarity about the origin of these images is the so-called ‘artist’ who is responsible for the ad campaign.

“If these images have been used and edited without my permission, I am outraged.”

Both Juliet and Amy say they contacted the artist who created the poster, Arte Mapache, but had not received a response as of August 1.

Nyome Nicholas-Williams, 30, from London, is the other British woman to complain that her photo was tweaked.

She can be seen in a gold bikini in the image – a photo she believes was edited from an image she uploaded to her Instagram page.

She noticed when one of her 78,000 followers pointed her to the poster.

Sian Green-Lord, 32, a mother of one, model and motivational speaker from Leicester, said the reworking of her prosthetic leg was ‘more than wrong’

“I was really surprised because I had never seen it before,” Nyome told the BBC. “It’s not a stock photo, it’s a photo I took on my Instagram.

“It’s rude and disrespectful.”

“It’s just a reminder that as a black woman my body is still controlled and as women in general our bodies are still not ours,” she told Metro separately.

Meanwhile, amputee Sian was left “trembling with rage” after seeing the poster.

Mapache used an image from her Instagram account, edited her swimsuit and added leg and armpit hair not featured in the original photo.

The mother of one, a model and motivational speaker from Leicester, said the montage was “more than wrong”.

“I don’t even know how to explain how much anger I feel right now,” she said in a video on Instagram. “One of my friends has just brought to my attention that the Spanish government is using my image for a body positivity campaign, but they have removed my prosthetic leg. I’m literally shaking. I am so angry.

Nyome Nicholas-Williams, 30, can be seen in a gold bikini in the image – a photo she says was edited from an image she uploaded to her Instagram page

“There is one thing that uses my image without my permission. But there’s something else that’s working my body.

‘My body, with my prosthetic leg. Oh my God, I tremble.

“I literally don’t even know what to say, but it’s more than wrong.”

Mrs Green-Lord had her leg amputated after she was hit by a taxi while on vacation in New York in 2013 at the age of 24.

Ms Nicholas-Williams, known on Instagram as Curvy Nyome, said the artist behind the campaign had contacted her and confirmed she will be paid but has not heard from the Spanish government yet.

Raissa Galvao, a Brazilian model, is also said to have said that her image was used without her permission. The campaign was launched last week by the Spanish Ministry of Equality and the Institute of Women.

While she has not yet commented on the photos of all the women she has taken without permission, Mapache has publicly apologized.

“Given the – justified – controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I’ve decided that the best way to make up for the damage that may have been caused by my actions is to split the money I received for the work.” and give equal shares to the people on the poster,’ said the artist.

“I hope to be able to solve all this as soon as possible, I accept my mistakes and therefore I am now trying to repair the damage caused.”

The Women’s Institute defended the poster.

“The campaign is aimed at responding to fat phobia, hatred and questioning of non-normative bodies, especially women’s, which is most prevalent in the summer,” the statement said.