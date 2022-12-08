Spain axe manager Luis Enrique over their shock World Cup exit

<!–

Luis Enrique has been sacked by Spain after a shock defeat to Morocco sent the country crashing out of the World Cup in the last 16.

It follows a disappointing World Cup that saw them finish second in their group after a stunning defeat to Japan, before falling to another defeat to Morocco on Tuesday.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the news in a post on their social media account on Thursday morning.

Spain has sacked manager Luis Enrique after a crash at the World Cup

Spain were eliminated in the last 16 of the tournament on penalties against Morocco

His resignation comes less than 24 hours after he returned to Spain after a flight from Qatar

Against Morocco, Spain failed to convert their possession dominance into goals in a 0–0 draw, before missing all three of their penalties in a shootout defeat.

A statement from the Spanish Football Federation said: “The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff who have been at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years.

“The RFEF sports management has handed over a report to the president stipulating that a new project should start for the Spanish football team, aiming to continue the growth of recent years thanks to the work of Luis Enrique and their collaborators.

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have communicated the decision to the coach.”

They added: ‘The RFEF wishes Luis Enrique and his team every success in their future professional projects. The coach deserves the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the whole federation, which will always be his home.”

It was the third time in a row that Spain crashed out of a major tournament on penalties

Enrique took over after the 2018 World Cup but failed to build on their last 16 exit in Russia

Enrique took over the role from former Spain teammate Fernando Hierro in 2018 after they crashed out in a penalty shootout defeat to hosts Russia in the last 16 at that year’s World Cup.

They did show progress at Euro 2020, where they reached the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Italy – after a penalty shootout.

Prior to Qatar, Enrique instructed his players to take 1,000 penalties each to help them avoid another repeat of another heartbreaking exit after a shootout.

That didn’t help them though, as all three of them missed their penalties against Morocco.

His playing style has also been criticized by fans and now Spain will be looking for a new manager to improve their fortunes.