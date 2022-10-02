Spain: 4 bodies retrieved from migrant boat, 1 man rescued

MADRID (AP) – Spain’s marine rescue service said on Sunday it recovered the bodies of four people from a dinghy adrift in the waters of northwest Africa and reportedly carried more than 30 people.

A merchant ship rescued one person after spotting the boat about 280 kilometers south of the Canary Islands archipelago on Saturday.

The sea rescue service sent a helicopter to take the man from the ship to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, where he was treated in a hospital.

Spain’s state news agency Efe said the man, from Ivory Coast, told rescue services there were 34 people on the boat when it left nine days ago.

Thousands of migrants from northwestern and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain by boat every year. Many die in the attempt.

The journey across the Atlantic to the Canary Islands is one of the most dangerous migration routes in the world, authorities and human rights groups say, with journeys in often overloaded boats taking more than a week to reach the islands and European soil.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

PART: